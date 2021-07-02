Westminster Barracks //Motor vehicle Fire

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B102630

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill

STATION: Westminster Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: June 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM

LOCATION: 202 VT Route 131 Ascutney, VT

INCIDENT: Motor Vehicle Fire Investigation

VICTIM: Name withheld pending verification

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Ascutney Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire in a garage on June 30, 2021 at 7:07 PM. When firefighters arrived, they found the vehicle fire had been extinguished by persons working on a race car in the garage. After the fire department left Chief Darrin Spaulding learned that a person had been injured in the fire and was on his way to the hospital. As part of Chief Spaulding’s scene assessment, he contacted the VT Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for assistance in the examination of the fire scene.

On July 1, 2021, investigators from the FEIU responded to the scene and conducted an origin and cause examination. The examination revealed that several people were working on a race car preparing for an upcoming race. A fuel leak was noticed, and the male victim crawled under the race car to fix the leak. The wrench he was using made contact with the positive battery terminal which created a spark and ignited the fuel. The victim sustained burns to his shoulder and neck. The building was undamaged, and the modified race car sustained minor damage.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending verification. The injuries described to investigators do not appear to be life threatening.

Matthew Hill

Detective Sergeant, VT State Police – Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Office - (802)878-7111

Matthew.Hill@Vermont.gov

IAAI - FIT

