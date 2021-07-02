Westminster Barracks //Motor vehicle Fire
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B102630
TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill
STATION: Westminster Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: June 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM
LOCATION: 202 VT Route 131 Ascutney, VT
INCIDENT: Motor Vehicle Fire Investigation
VICTIM: Name withheld pending verification
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Ascutney Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire in a garage on June 30, 2021 at 7:07 PM. When firefighters arrived, they found the vehicle fire had been extinguished by persons working on a race car in the garage. After the fire department left Chief Darrin Spaulding learned that a person had been injured in the fire and was on his way to the hospital. As part of Chief Spaulding’s scene assessment, he contacted the VT Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for assistance in the examination of the fire scene.
On July 1, 2021, investigators from the FEIU responded to the scene and conducted an origin and cause examination. The examination revealed that several people were working on a race car preparing for an upcoming race. A fuel leak was noticed, and the male victim crawled under the race car to fix the leak. The wrench he was using made contact with the positive battery terminal which created a spark and ignited the fuel. The victim sustained burns to his shoulder and neck. The building was undamaged, and the modified race car sustained minor damage.
The victim’s name is being withheld pending verification. The injuries described to investigators do not appear to be life threatening.
Matthew Hill
Detective Sergeant, VT State Police – Bureau of Criminal Investigations
Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit
2777 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Office - (802)878-7111
IAAI - FIT
