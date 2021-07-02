Sunstone Achieves ISO 9001 Certification for Production and Quality Control Processes
Sunstone Engineering earned ISO 9001 certification for internal production and quality control processes.PAYSON, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunstone Engineering, manufacturer of fine micro welders, earned ISO 9001 certification for internal production and quality control processes.
The International Organization for Standardization, an international standard-setting body composed of representatives from various national standards organizations, issued the ISO 9001 certification in recognition of Sunstone’s ability in creating, following, and refining production and quality control processes that meet the organization’s high standards.
“Demonstrating to the ISO our ability to consistently meet their standards for production and quality control is recognition of our team’s efforts to design, build, and support micro welders of the highest quality,” says Jonathan Young, president of Sunstone Engineering. “Certification is also a win for our customers, who can count on documented processes and procedures to result in highly dependable micro welders and unmatched customer service. We’ve always been confident in our internal quality control processes and receiving ISO 9001 certification tells us we’ve always been on the right track.”
To achieve and maintain certification, Sunstone must document all production and quality control processes and procedures and demonstrate its ability to operate accordingly. Regular and thorough ISO audits verify Sunstone continues to meet the organization’s highest standards.
About Sunstone Engineering
Sunstone Engineering LLC designs, engineers, and manufactures high-tech micro welding and engraving solutions for many different industries. The Sunstone product line includes laser, pulse arc, capacitive discharge, AC, linear DC, HF inverter, and hot bar reflow welding systems that are used in a variety of research and manufacturing fields and industries. Sunstone welders are used by Apple, NASA, MIT, GE, HP, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and multiple government and military agencies. For more information visit www.sunstonewelders.com or call 801-658-0015.
Andy Jensen
Sunstone Engineering LLC
+1 801-658-0015
email us here