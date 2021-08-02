Father-and-son teamed up to write a book about African-American history that have started to gain a lot of recognition.
Co-authors, father, and son discuss their latest book about the influence Black musicians have had in the industry - June 25th, 2021, By Michael Carson.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collaborating with State Farm Insurance over the last few years, including making a large contribution of several hundred copies of their latest book; “African-American Musicians That Changed Music Forever: 100 Legendary Artist That Created the Soundtrack of our Lives” this past February to The Boys and Girls Club in Lawrenceville, GA. In conjunction with their annual Black History Month celebration, the event honored their new music program. They have done similar giveaways of Michael’s prior books in the past, including to Matthew's school, "Trip Elementary." Both giveaways were featured on the front page of their local newspaper “The Gwinnett Daily Post.”
The Lawrenceville Boys and Girls Club welcomed this Best-Selling, Award-Winning Father and Son duo; Michael and Matthew Carson who are by now very well known for Michael’s other publications: "African-American Inventions That Changed The World" and "Today In African-American History."
Michael Carson and his 11-year-old son Matthew, agreed to work on a book while most families were looking for something to do while hunkering down during the COVID-19 epidemic.
After their family's vacation was postponed due to the epidemic, they decided to collaborate and publish "African-American Musicians That Changed Music Forever," a compilation of 100 incredible Black musicians who have been synonymous in the inception of several musical genres such as Gospel, Blues, Jazz, Soul Rock & Roll, R&B, Disco, and Hip Hop to name a few.
“I felt bad because he’s an only child and he doesn’t have any brothers or sisters so we decided to work on a project together,” the older Carson said. “It was a fun process. I learned a lot and we both kind of bounced ideas off of one another about these different iconic musicians, it was a ton of research and it was an overall enjoyable project.”
Each of Michael’s three books has gotten positive reviews on Facebook, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble, as well as being chosen for display at 13 African-American Museum gift shops in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Carsons have also had the privilege of meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris and numerous professional athletes to discuss their books, which include many amazing African-American inventors and pioneers who have changed the course of history.
About Michael A. Carson & Matthew Carson
Michael and Matthew Carson are a best-selling and award-winning father-son literary duo. "African-American Inventions That Changed The World" and "Today In African-American History" are two of their most well-known books. Michael grew up in Queens, New York, and now works as a Government Analyst after earning a bachelor's degree in psychology from Virginia State University. Matthew is an elementary school student who likes historical study and writing. Their family is now based in Atlanta, Georgia. What started as a chat between Michael and his son Matthew about African-American history turned into a three-part nonfiction series. Their desire to teach future generations about the numerous major accomplishments African-Americans have made in our country and across the world evolved out of their shared interest in studying historical personalities.
“Double Infinity Publishing” was created by Michael and his wife Shenika. Their mission is to produce high-quality literature that accurately portrays historical facts while also giving readers a voice and a platform to learn.
