Natural Resource Commission to meet July 7 in Des Moines

Des Moines – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m., on July 7, in the Wallace State Office Building, fourth floor conference room, 502 East Ninth Street, in Des Moines. The meeting is open to the public.

The meeting will also be available via teleconference by dialing 1-866-685-1580 a few minutes before it begins. When prompted, enter the conference code 5152817122 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell and Uriah Hansen. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the July 7 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Contract Amendment- 1 with TriEst Ag Group, Inc. *Contract with Kevin Welch *Management Agreement Renewal - Nelson Tract of Barringer Slough Wildlife Management Area - Clay County Conservation Board *Easement Conveyance – Cottonwood Pits Wildlife Management Area – Monroe County *Easement Conveyance –– Lake Sugema Wildlife Management Area – Van Buren County

Approve Minutes of June Meeting

Director’s Remarks

Division Administrator’s Remarks

Chapter 40, Boating Speed and Distance Zoning – Final Rule

*Contract Amendment- 1 with TriEst Ag Group, Inc.

Contract with Ducks Unlimited, Inc. (Garlock Slough)

*Contract with Kevin Welch

Public Land Acquisition Project: Bloody Run Creek, Clayton County – Denise L. Thompson

Public Land Management Projects *Management Agreement Renewal - Nelson Tract of Barringer Slough Wildlife Management Area (WMA) - Clay County Conservation Board *Easement Conveyance - Cottonwood Pits WMA - Monroe County *Easement Conveyance - Lake Sugema WMA - Van Buren County

Construction – Small Projects

Construction – Large Projects Village Creek Access, Channel Maintenance Dredging – Allamakee County Pine Lake State Park, Upper Ramp and Parking Lot – Hardin County State Forest Nursery, Service Road Resurfacing – Story County Palisades-Kepler State Park, Storm Damage Repair – Linn County Lewis and Clark State Park, Dredging – Monona County Trumbull Lake, Dewey’s Pasture WMA, Road Maintenance – Clay County Rathbun WMA and Sedan Bottoms WMA, FEMA Repair Projects – Appanoose and Lucas Counties

General Discussion NRC Discussion of Administrative Law Judge Case



Next meeting, Aug. 12, in Polk County

For a complete agenda, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc