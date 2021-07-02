International Nova named Ambassador for LifeLine Animal Project

Photo credit Larry Cooper

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – International Nova, an Atlanta-area musician and actor, was recently invited to become an Ambassador for LifeLine Animal Project, the largest non-profit animal welfare organization in the state of Georgia.

The organization focuses on ending the euthanasia of healthy and treatable animals in county shelters. It manages the animal shelters in Fulton and DeKalb counties as well as provides animal enforcement services for Fulton County and has turned the two formerly high-kill shelters into lifesaving facilities, sustaining no-kill rates at both for the first time in Atlanta's history.

“Animals are near and dear to my soul,” said International Nova. “I’m proud to help bring awareness to the work that LifeLine is doing.”

International Nova, who calls himself an animal lover, grew up in the Bronx neighborhood in New York but moved to Atlanta several years ago to pursue his music and acting career. He has been seen on “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” reality show and is currently part of “Off Air,” a true-to-life program that shows the challenges and opportunities facing actors, musicians and other creative members of the Latino community. He also had a role in “All Eyez on Me,” the biopic portraying the life of musician Tupac Shakur.

On the music side, he’s recorded a variety of original hits in English and Spanish, and recently released “Controla,” a single featuring hip-hop legend Petey Pablo. He’s been recognized by Rolling Stone as a Global Artist to Watch and appeared on Billboard’s Urban and Latin charts. “Controla,” which is currently streaming online, has found a strong global audience.

International Nova was proud to accept the invitation to spread the word about LifeLine Animal Project. He’s always made an effort to find ways to give back and help others who are less fortunate – a commitment that also extends to pets as well.

LifeLine provides services to over 40,000 animals annually and has also performed nearly 150,000 free and low-cost spay/neuter surgeries at their two low-cost LifeLine Spay & Neuter Clinics. LifeLine’s community outreach improves the quality of life for animals in the community and helps prevent pet overpopulation. LifeLine’s Community Animal Center features an adoption center and a full-service, low-cost veterinary clinic to help make pet care accessible to all.

In 2020, LifeLine was able to find adoptive homes for more than 8,800 pets and reunite 1,809 lost pets with their owners.

For more information about LifeLine visit LifeLineAnimal.org. Follow International Nova on social media @internationalnova. Press contact Lesley Logan at pr@upscalepr.com.

International Nova "Controla"