Shareablee named a High Performer in Social Media Analytics Software by G2
The report ranks companies based on customer satisfaction.
We wouldn't be a high performer without helping our clients be high performers.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- G2 has released its Summer 2021 Grid report and Shareablee has been named a High Performer in the Social Media Analytics Software category for high customer satisfaction.
— Ed Hannigan, VP Sales, Shareablee
The goal of each Shareablee product is to make customers’ lives easier while delivering meaningful impact, so the Shareablee team is especially proud about recognition from G2 as their reports and evaluations are based on customer feedback.
“We truly do work hard to listen to our customers and create outstanding products and experiences, so it is great to see such a positive response. We wouldn't be a high performer without helping our clients be high performers," said Ed Hannigan, VP of Sales at Shareablee.
Key Highlights from Shareablee Customers:
“We couldn't do without Shareablee - you get so much all in one platform. It's particularly strong for surfacing content on a particular subject.”
-Client at Advertising Agency
“Shareablee is probably one of the best companies I do business with. I love having independent, immediate access to my social analytics, and I appreciate how the team is constantly innovating and finding new ways to engage me as a client.”
-Client at Insurance Company
“I love Shareablee's interface - it is very easy to use and visual. The competitive aspect is what I use Shareablee for - it helps me understand what my rivals are doing in social and provides ideas/fodder for coming up with social integrations.”
-Client at Entertainment Company
“The team at Shareablee are at the cutting edge of social analytics and as such are always adding new functionalities that allow you to cut data in various different ways and gain new insights on things like audience affinities and segmentation.”
-Client at Marketing Company
“Simply put, Shareablee offers us everything we've required to define and measure significant cross-platform objectives with additional benefits relating to where we should focus our time to grow market share and revenue among competitors.”
-Client at Internet Company
“The reports and service are great but at the end of the day, what matters most from a data supplier is...the data. It has to be accurate, stable/trendable, transparent. This is what differentiates Shareablee. “
-Client at Investment Banking Firm
“Simply... Shareablee is the best product for analytics and benchmarking of brands, competitors, industry and more. It gives you the best tool for social intelligence in the market, blended with a cool interface and ease of use.”
-Client at a Small Business
“It's metrics, full Instagram integration, next level reporting, Youtube precise information, in comparison with SocialBakers this technology is the best solution on the market.”
-Co-Founder at a Marketing Company
About Shareablee Inc.
Shareablee is the leader in audience-based social media measurement for media publishers, agencies and brands that want to understand the impact and effectiveness of their cross-platform social media campaigns. Launched in 2013, Shareablee empowers brands by providing data that can help them define and drive success on social media by arming them with metrics and predictive analytics that inform powerful best practices. Shareablee is the leading authority on audience intelligence, competitive benchmarking and actionable insights with clients in 15+ countries.
For additional information please visit www.shareablee.com/.
Madison Busick
Shareablee, Inc.
marketing@shareablee.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn