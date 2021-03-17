Shareablee Announces MarketEdge Cloud
Trusted Shareablee social media metrics now available for comprehensive, customized business analyticsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shareablee Inc., the leading enterprise platform for insights businesses need to know, announced today the launch of MarketEdge Cloud - their new turnkey suite of Marketing Insights solutions spanning Monetization, Advertising Effectiveness, and Actionable Consumer Insights.
MarketEdge empowers Chief Marketing and Growth Officers to seize on trends and opportunities based on what’s happening right now – powered by billions of consumer moments captured across digital platforms.
The coronavirus pandemic is permanently reshaping the way people live, work and buy – accelerating a shift to digital-first experiences, social commerce and deep end-to-end insights that can be consumed all in one place. Shareablee is a critical platform in its partners’ overall martech ecosystem, and MarketEdge makes it even simpler for companies to connect the dots and to find and engage new customers in unique ways.
Benefits of MarketEdge:
•Get the most out of your social media spend to optimize your strategy with fully integrated Brand Lift and sentiment data across paid, owned and earned channels – leveraging Shareablee’s unparalleled measurement universe. Custom advertising effectiveness reports prepared by our experts in advertising measurement and valuation give business decisions makers what they need to know, with comprehensive campaign ROI metrics to ensure that value is not only created for consumers but also quantified for the CFO.
•Understand your customers and market reach more clearly with omnichannel intelligence collected wherever customers and would-be customers live – Instagram, YouTube, blogs, Twitch, Twitter and more – presented in our enterprise platforms or with our white-glove data analytics and insights, polished and ready for presentation.
•Keep your entire team on the same page with standard performance insights, measurement KPIs and consumer intelligence across brand and revenue teams. Spend more time discovering and acting on insights, and less time managing workflow and cross-team coordination.
Shareablee has incorporated years of R&D and feedback from hundreds of clients in creating these packages, each customized to help your teams achieve their goals in an integrated way.
“Consumers are really leaning on brands to play an important role in society, and this starts with how they show up on social media. But it’s critical that brands build value rather than simply add to the clutter. We understand that navigating all this is confusing, so we’re introducing MarketEdge to make sure business leaders have the data they need to know in a clear, actionable format”, said Tania Yuki, founder and CEO of Shareablee.
“We listened to the concerns customers have about social media and digital overall: the risks, the costs, the importance of quantifying ROI, and the need to be relevant to the changing consumer. We built solutions in MarketEdge purpose-fit to drive more successful partnerships between marketers, their agencies and the media publishers and influencers they partner with for meaningful consumer campaigns. It also supports the full workflow through to advertising effectiveness, which is often missing” added Phil Schwartz, VP Account Management & Customer Success, Shareablee.
About Shareablee Inc.
Shareablee is the leading strategic marketing intelligence service for brands, content publishers and agencies looking to turn real-time data from the entire social media landscape into actionable insights for the business. Founded in 2013, Shareablee today counts many of the world’s top brands as customers for its reports, tools and offerings. Shareablee’s database tracks over 1 million brands and 15 million creators in over 70 countries, providing unprecedented scale and scope across all major social media platforms. For more information, go to www.shareablee.com
