Four-year project to resurface and rebuild I-275 in Wayne County begins July 6

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

COUNTIES: Wayne Monroe

COMMUNITIES: Ash Township Canton Township Huron Township Livonia Plymouth Romulus Van Buren Township

ROADWAY: I-275

2021 WORK BEGINS: Tuesday, July 6, 2021 6 a.m.

2021 WORK ENDS: Late Fall 2021

OVERALL PROJECT END DATE: 2024

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation will be repairing and rebuilding 24 miles of I-275 between Will Carlton Road and 6 Mile Road in Wayne County in six phases over four years. The project includes 10 miles of concrete pavement repairs, 14 miles of rebuilding concrete pavement, asphalt resurfacing of four interchanges, rebuilding concrete pavement of parts or all of six interchanges, improving 65 bridges and a retaining wall, drainage improvements, sign replacements, traffic signal modernizations, intelligent transportation system (ITS) improvements, sidewalk improvements that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and tree replacements. Additionally, a segment of the Metro Trail will be rebuilt to replace an adjacent retaining wall.

Lane restrictions July 6 - late fall: - I-275 will have one lane open in each direction between I-94 and South Huron Road for concrete pavement repairs. - Pennsylvania Road will be closed over I-275 with traffic detoured to Sibley Road through late August.

Lane restrictions July 7 - 11: - The northbound I-275 ramp to Eureka Road (airport entrance) will be closed. Airport access will be available on eastbound I-94 via the Merriman Road exit. - The westbound Eureka Road ramp to northbound I-275 will be closed with traffic detoured via southbound I-275 and Sibley Road to northbound I-275.

Beginning July 12: - The 5 Mile Road bridge over I-275 will be closed with traffic detoured to 6 Mile Road through late September. - The Eureka Road bridge over I-275 will have one lane open in each direction through late August.

During this major multi-year project, work will be occurring in multiple areas at different times. Go to www.Revive275.org for more project details and updates.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will result in a smoother driving surface, extending the lifespan of the roadway and increasing safety. Drainage will also be improved by this work.