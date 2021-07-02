Procter & Gamble Commits to Spending $10 Billion with Women-Owned and Women-led Businesses by 2025
WEConnect International’s #Rise2theChallenge Campaign Gains Momentum with CPG PowerhouseWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WEConnect International is pleased to see the strong public commitment to women’s economic empowerment from member Procter & Gamble (P&G) as it announced its goal of spending $10 billion with women-owned and women-led business by 2025 by leveraging their purchasing power with women suppliers. This latest commitment brings the total to five corporations across consumer package goods, technology and finance industries that are stepping up and supporting WEConnect International’s #Rise2theChallenge campaign.
Addressing the announcement at the UN-Convened Generation Equality Forum, P&G’s Jamila Belabidi-Chahid, Purchases Director, Global Women Economic Empowerment & Global Supplier Diversity, shared the virtual dais with Elizabeth A. Vazquez, CEO and Co-Founder of WEConnect International, who emphasized the importance of acting now.
“Women own roughly 30% of all private businesses worldwide, yet women-owned businesses receive less than 1% of the supply chain spend from large corporations,” said Vazquez. “By expanding their gender inclusive procurement policies and practices already in place around the world, P&G will help ensure that women-owned businesses have an equal opportunity to compete for contract opportunities, thereby advancing women’s economic empowerment through its global value chain.”
P&G has been working with WEConnect International since 2014 to help identify and develop the capabilities of women business owners around the world, and was recognized as WEConnect International’s corporate partner of the year in 2019.
“Gender responsive sourcing is one of the most untapped opportunities for companies to help accelerate an inclusive recovery for all.” said Belabidi-Chahid. “P&G is proud to further our involvement as a WEConnect International member supporting the #Rise2theChallenge campaign as we take continued action to holistically support women in our global value chain.”
In March, WEConnect International kicked off its #Rise2theChallenge campaign urging its 130+ member buyers—large corporate, multilateral and government organizations that collectively source over $1 trillion worth of products and services annually—to publicly commit to a specific spend target and/or relevant project to advance opportunities for women-owned businesses around the world. The #Rise2theChallenge campaign gives members one year to set their commitment level.
About WEConnect International
WEConnect International is a member-led, global non-profit that brings motivated, large corporate, multilateral and government buyers together with women-owned suppliers around the world. It works with over 130 multinational buyers, with over $1 trillion in combined annual purchasing power, that have committed to sourcing more products and services from women-owned businesses based in over 125 countries. WEConnect International identifies, educates, registers and certifies women’s business enterprises based outside of the U.S. that are at least 51% owned, managed and controlled by one or more women. For more information, visit: www.WEConnectInternational.org.
About P&G
P&G aspires to build a world free from gender bias with an equal voice, equal opportunity and equal representation for all individuals. Through their powerful voice in advertising, P&G brand campaigns like Always #LikeAGirl, Olay #FaceAnything, and Secret #AllStrengthNoSweat are sparking conversations that motivate change. P&G is helping remove barriers to education for girls and economic opportunities for women while also creating an inclusive, gender-equal environment inside P&G—and advocating for gender-equal workplaces beyond P&G—where everyone can contribute to their full potential. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.
For more information or media interviews, please contact, Rebecca Pearson, Chief Marketing Officer, at rpearson@weconnectinternational.org or +1-703-297-5113.
For corporate membership, contact Michael Tobolski, VP of Member Development, mtobolski@weconnectinternational.org, or online at https://weconnectinternational.org/en/corporate-membership/membership-opportunities.
For details on Registering Your Women-Owned Business or becoming a certified Women Business Enterprise, please contact Melanie Oliver at registration@weconnectinternational.org.
Rebecca Pearson
WEConnect International
+1 703-297-5113
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn