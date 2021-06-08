Ten Major Corporate Powerhouses Join WEConnect International
Multinational Buyers Committed to Buying More from Women-Owned Businesses
The benefits corporations reap are many, including increased access to the best total value solutions, improving economic output and job creation, and attracting and retaining top talent.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WEConnect International announced the addition of 10 new member buyers to its rapidly growing community of now 122 corporate leaders committed to prioritizing inclusivity and supplier diversity. The newest members span a wide range of key industry sectors from retail to real estate, including Baker Hughes; BASF; CBRE Group, Inc.; CDW Corporation; Fidelity International; Freeport-McMoRan; Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP; Kohl’s; Mondelēz International, Inc.; and NIKE, Inc.
— Elizabeth A. Vazquez
WEConnect International has expanded its network of member buyers by one-third, adding 38 new member buyers in the past year and signaling an increased recognition of the importance of gender inclusive sourcing. As more companies proactively seek supplier diversity and inclusion strategies that address gender gaps in local and global value chains, WEConnect International makes it easier for supply and demand to connect by matching buyers with suppliers from its robust network of 12,000 registered women-owned businesses based in over 120 countries.
“I’m thrilled that so many corporations are leveraging our peer network and global database to find innovative women suppliers, resulting in more money in the hands of women, who in turn reinvest into their families, employees and communities—bolstering inclusive economic prosperity for everyone,” said Elizabeth A. Vazquez, CEO and Co-Founder of WEConnect International. “The benefits corporations reap are many, including increased access to the best total value solutions, improving economic output and job creation, and attracting and retaining top talent.”
