Westminster / DUI #2, Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B102635
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Sidor
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/01/2021 @ 1836 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 NB mm 5, Guilford
VIOLATION: DUI #2, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Michael Pawlowski
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wallingford, CT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
At the above date and time Vermont State Police received a 911 call reporting a vehicle that was driving erratically and crashed into a pole at the Vermont Welcome Center.
Upon Troopers arrival the vehicle had stopped in the parking area of the Welcome center. Troopers identified the operator as Michael Pawlowski. Further investigation revealed Michael was impaired and he was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Michael was transported to the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster for processing. Michael was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on July 20, 2021 at 1300 hours. Michael was transported to the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield for Detox.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: July 20, 2021 @ 1300 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.