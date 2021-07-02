Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B102635

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Sidor                            

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 07/01/2021 @ 1836 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 NB mm 5, Guilford

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Michael Pawlowski                                              

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wallingford, CT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

At the above date and time Vermont State Police received a 911 call reporting a vehicle that was driving erratically and crashed into a pole at the Vermont Welcome Center.

 

Upon Troopers arrival the vehicle had stopped in the parking area of the Welcome center. Troopers identified the operator as Michael Pawlowski. Further investigation revealed Michael was impaired and he was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

 

Michael was transported to the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster for processing. Michael was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on July 20, 2021 at 1300 hours. Michael was transported to the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield for Detox.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 20, 2021 @ 1300 hours          

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Westminster / DUI #2, Negligent Operation

