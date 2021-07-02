WTIA Consortium in DR Congo to Assist Ministry of Youth & New Citizenship with Technology for National Training Centers

National Youth Training Hubs Dr. Yves Bunkulu - Minister of Youth and New Citizenship Chairman Kim and Dr. Yves Bunkulu in Kinshasa WTIA Logo SMFI Logo

WTIA Consortium met with Dr. Yves Bunkulu, The Minister of Youth & New Citizenship in Kinshasa to provide state-of-the-art Korean internet technology

In this digital age, the access to high-speed internet is very important for the success of technology implementation and adaptation WTIA commits itself to enable the same for the people of DR Congo” — Chairman Keun-Young Kim.

KINSHASA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO, July 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- WTIA Group, represented by its Chairman Keun-Young Kim, at the head of a delegation of South Korean Entrepreneurs in Kinshasa, was received this Thursday, July 1, 2021 by the Minister of Youth, Dr. Yves Bunkulu Zola. At the center of the discussions: major investment projects, in particular, the creation of training centers managed by the Ministry of Youth.In this digital age, the access to high-speed internet is of vital importance for the success of any technology implementation and adaptation said Chairman Keun-Young Kim. WTIA commits itself to enable the same for the people of DR CongoDr. Bunkulu was in agreement that such technology will be very useful for the Youth and People of Democratic Republic of The Congo and requested his Ministry to take further action to proceed for implementation stage.Both sides recalled that an agreement has already been concluded between the DR. Congo, WTIA from South Korea and Singapore, in 2019, with a view to promoting areas of support for vocational training and agricultural production centers falling within the competence of said portfolio, its digitization and related services at the scale on the one hand, as well as support for youth entrepreneurship, on the other.The vision of the national youth policy in DR Congo (2009) is to develop patriotic, responsible, competitive and educated youth citizens. The policy covers fifteen domains, including education, HIV/AIDS, employment, sports, rural development and gender. The policy emphasises its transversal and decentralised framework, where the responsibility for its implementation lies with various ministries (ex. education, social protection) but is coordinated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports. The stakeholders of the policy include an inter-ministerial steering committee, which is a high-level political structure responsible for monitoring & evaluation, and a technical committee made up of representatives from ministries, development partners and NGOs that are involved in operations and service-delivery to youth.About WTIAThe World Token Issuing Alliance (WTIA) is the advisory and capital market solution of some of the biggest real-world blockchain projects in the world. Projects include sovereign-level assetization programs, utility-token driven business models for listed companies, tokenized infrastructure securities, high technology applications and much more bringing digital currency to a real transact-able value . Governments and large corporations seeking a new paradigm in management, asset utilization, business development and stakeholders engagement have joined the WTIA ecosystem.WTIA has led a high level delegation to Democratic Republic of The Congo consisting of Feynman Asset Management NSN (Neuro Science Network) , J.O. Engineering, SM FI and WTIA DMCC

