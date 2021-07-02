News Release - DUI #1 - Derby Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A502167
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Amy Leclair
STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 07-01-21 2100 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: I91 POE, Derby Line VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Nicholas Roberts
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07-01-21 at approximately 1945 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks received a call from the I91 Port of Entry advising they had a male drive through the POE, who appeared to be impaired. Vermont State Police responded and met with the male, identified as Nicholas Roberts. After meeting with Roberts and administering the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, Roberts was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI #1. Roberts was transported, without incident, to the VSP-Derby Barracks where he was booked and processed and released on a citation to appear in VT Superior Court, Criminal Division, Orleans County on 07-20-21 at 1000 hrs to answer to the criminal charge of DUI #1. Roberts was detoxed at Northern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07-20-21 1000 hrs
COURT: VT Superior Court - Criminal Division - Orleans County
LODGED - LOCATION: Released on Citation - detoxed at NSCF
MUG SHOT: IMAGE ATTACHED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Corporal Amy LeClair
VSP-Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby VT 05829
Tel: 802-334-8881
Fax: 802-334-8208