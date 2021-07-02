Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Release - DUI #1 - Derby Barracks

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A502167

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Amy Leclair                                   

STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks                        

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 07-01-21 2100 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: I91 POE, Derby Line VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Nicholas Roberts                                              

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07-01-21 at approximately 1945 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks received a call from the I91 Port of Entry advising they had a male drive through the POE, who appeared to be impaired.  Vermont State Police  responded and met with the male, identified as Nicholas Roberts.  After meeting with Roberts and administering the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, Roberts was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI #1.  Roberts was transported, without incident, to the VSP-Derby Barracks where he was booked and processed and released on a citation to appear in VT Superior Court, Criminal Division, Orleans County on 07-20-21 at 1000 hrs to answer to the criminal charge of DUI #1.  Roberts was detoxed at Northern State Correctional Facility.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07-20-21 1000 hrs            

COURT: VT Superior Court - Criminal Division - Orleans County

LODGED - LOCATION:  Released on Citation - detoxed at NSCF   

MUG SHOT: IMAGE ATTACHED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Corporal Amy LeClair

VSP-Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby VT 05829

 

Tel: 802-334-8881

Fax: 802-334-8208

 



