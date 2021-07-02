A new paranormal, romance-thriller has emerged. THE RENNINGTON CHRONICLES: (Book 1: 'The Night Professor') by PF Felix

Amyra was sentenced to hard labor only to learn her dilemma wasn’t random... Love and deceit can often play kindred spirits in a race for your very soul.

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- PF Felix, an author with a thirst for wickedly profound tragedies, proudly presents the release of book one of her paranormal, romance-thriller titled, " THE RENNINGTON CHRONICLES ": The Night Professor . This book was released on Amazon in mid-May and is now being sold on several notable virtual-bookstores (i.e. BAM, B&N, Target, Walmart, and much more…) as noted on her website: https://pffelix.com/merch-sold-here "The Night Professor” (a.k.a. TNP) is a fictional novel that was exquisitely fashioned to tell the tale of a young and beautiful West Coast law student named Amyra-Rose Moore who was unfortunately convicted for the accidental death of her biracial girlfriend. Yet, instead of going straight to prison, destiny led her to a different path. She was sentenced to 'hard labor’ at a bleak New England middle-of-nowhere backwater called, Rennington for the duration of her punishment. Unbeknownst to her, her predicament, the death of her girlfriend, even the horrors she's endured prior to and during her time at Rennington were all contrived by something sinister; something dark. The darkness was always with her; never leaving; EVER!“TNP” is the debut of “THE RENNINGTON CHRONICLES” series with additional works underway to complete the decadent trilogy surrounding this dreadful little town. This novel is filled with poignant drama, gut-wrenching humor, action-worthy suspense, love, betrayal, and (well) evil. "I am excited to officially announce the release of this work, as it took half a decade to construct. Life has been my guide; history my teacher; and above all 'you' (the people), my canvas. In addition to entertaining, these chronicles touch upon various important issues in our (global) society whilst remaining true to its 'horror' genre because life is terrifying. There is truly nothing quite like it. TNP promises to leave you satisfied, whilst wanting more. Watch-out Wakanda, a new kingdom has emerged and she’s fierce; she’s Rennington”. She added.“When creating the story, I put my fingers through carpal tunnel-hell, as I couldn't stop writing. I wouldn’t stop… I was compelled to continue. Almost like I was possessed,” said PF, Author at PfFelix.com.Customer Impact: Many customers have already benefited from reading this book. Here are some noteworthy excerpts that have left many on edge, nail-biting:- [Chp. 1 - pg. 11] As many rushed to find shelter, the sight of the unaccounted-for weather seemed biblically foreshadowing. “It's the middle of God-damn spring. What the hell could this mean?" one of the frightened townswomen lamented. "Can't you see Jacqueline? It's a sign!" her friend warned. "We're in deep shit."- [Chp. 1 - pg. 16] Although there was no evidence or murder weapon to tie Amyra to his daughter's death, he was going to see for sure that the Moore's paid dearly for everything that had happened to the Blacque family over the years.- [Chp. 1 - pg. 17] Now that the media was on his side, he used this platform to spark a nationwide frenzy of the hypocrisy of 'minority justice' regarding his daughter Em, stating, "if she were white, this would have already been resolved..." His sights were fixed on Amyra, accused of purposely not acting promptly, causing the death of his only daughter, ... to the good-reverend, Amyra was the answer to two problems: her mother's past sins and his daughter's precious little tongue.- [Chp. 5 - pg. 97-8] Then all of a sudden, she felt a flash of light spring before her sealed eyes. Water was gushing out of chlorine-filled lungs, giving her a sting-like burn all through her chest. She suddenly was shivering uncontrollably, faintly hearing someone call out to her. Myra felt a steep chill consume her flesh as the walls of death started to recede... In a concerned tone, an ominous voice droned, “She’s alive.” … “I’ve got you!” Myra heard someone say in her ear. As she opened her eyes, it was Malik. She couldn’t speak, but he held her close. “I got you,” he said again.For more on the author: https://booklocker.com/books/11756.html For more information on the book: www.PfFelix.com