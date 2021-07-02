Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 7.1.21

Published: Jul 01, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Tamma Adamek, 55, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director of Strategic Initiatives and External Affairs at the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration. Adamek has served as Assistant Chief Deputy Director of the California Department of Motor Vehicles since 2019. Adamek was Assistant Secretary for Communications at the Government Operations Agency in 2019, Deputy Director for External Affairs and Media Relations at California Complete Count – Census 2020 from 2018 to 2019, Deputy Director of Communications at the Financial Information System for California from 2016 to 2018, Internal Communications Manager at the California Public Employees’ Retirement System from 2015 to 2016 and Supervising Public Information Officer at the California Department of Toxic Substances Control from 2012 to 2015. Adamek was Features Editor at the Sacramento Bee from 2009 to 2012, where she was Assistant Metro Editor from 2005 to 2009. She was Assistant City Editor at the Fresno Bee from 2003 to 2005 and City Editor at the Stockton Record from 1999 to 2003. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $145,008. Adamek is a Democrat.

Juan F. Cornejo, 55, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director and Chief Counsel at the California Department of Motor Vehicles. Cornejo has been Assistant General Counsel at the McClatchy Company LLC since 2003. He was Legal Counsel at DHL Holding Inc. from 2002 to 2003 and General Counsel at Lebensart Global Networks AG from 2000 to 2002. He was an Associate at Thelen, Reid and Priest LLP from 1999 to 2000, at Cooley Godward LLP from 1997 to 1999, at Kauff, McClain & McGuire from 1995 to 1997 and at Nossaman, Guthner, Knox and Elliott from 1992 to 1995. Cornejo earned a Master of Public Policy degree from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $182,484. Cornejo is a Democrat.

Karl Hasz, 51, of Mill Valley, has been appointed to the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission. Hasz has been President of Hasz Construction Inc. since 2001. He served as a Commissioner on the San Francisco Planning Department’s Historic Preservation Commission from 2004 to 2017. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Hasz is a Democrat.

