Sunny Bay Sourced Local Lavender When Making Heat Wraps
Source local materials whenever possible, SunnyBay supports the local economy when handmake products in Seattle.FEDERAL WAY, WA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Making products need to source all the materials. Many people chose the low-cost option. Most of the cheap materials are shipped from overseas. Washington-based Sunny Bay, a manufacturer, and retailer of high-quality pain relief products, sources materials locally to support the Northwest economy.
Flax seeds are used as the main filling material in SunnyBay's heating pads. This crop is grown all over the world, including Washington state and surrounding states. Sourcing the seeds locally helps the farmers who are in a dire situation due to the trade war with China. "We are a big believer in Karma. We want to be an active contributor to the economy at the same time helping those people in need of pain relief," said Sam Wright, CEO of Sunny Bay.
Due to the drought last year, flax seeds production has decreased and caused a dramatic increase in price. Demand is still strong, companies are struggling to find enough supply to stock for the holiday season. At this time, source locally and building relationships with the vendor became critical. It is a win-win for both sides.
SunnyBay is one of the most reliable pain relief product manufacturers in the USA. The company believes in creating unique experiences that bring happiness through design and make high-quality products. Whether people need holiday gifts, employee recognition trophies, or pop sockets for a trade show giveaway, these handmade products could be the top choice. Filled with lavender, these heat wraps are especially a top choice to give as a holiday gift.
The company offers a complete range of lavender-scented neck wraps that unite aromatherapy with thermotherapy for the ultimate in relaxation. This collection includes the company’s standard and extra-long neck heating wraps in various prints and styles including solid colors, buffalo plaid, and leopard print. The company also offers a lavender-scented version of its extra-large body heat wrap measuring a generous 10” x 24”.
To learn more about the company’s full line of lavender-scented therapeutic heat wraps, visit sunny-bay.com.
About Sunny Bay
Washington-based Sunny Bay is a manufacturer and retailer of high-quality, effective pain relief products. The company's best-selling neck wraps and heating pads are meticulously designed for optimal comfort. Each neck wrap, pad, and travel pillow is handcrafted with care in the United States. Using premium Washington lavender buds, the company's Lavender Collection elevates comfort with naturally soothing aromatic relief.
