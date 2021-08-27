Reality Faucet App Brings Realistic Physics To Augmented Reality
Reality Faucet app lets users play in physically realistic augmented reality using LiDAR on iPhone Pros and iPad Pros
WIth insanely realistic physics, augmented reality finally delivers on its promise. Every moment, your gut tells you it's real. It's magic.”SEBASTOPOL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pantomime Corporation has today introduced Reality Faucet, the first augmented reality app with realistic physics, letting various virtual objects dynamically interact with a user’s real environment. The app is available free today in the App Store, with free and paid In-App Purchases.
— Dr. David Levitt, Pantomime co-founder and CEO
Reality Faucet lets users interact with a wide range of physically realistic animated 3D objects. LiDAR depth scanning technology built into recent iPhone Pro and iPad Pro models lets the app see the precise contours of rooms, furniture, objects and real environments, so virtual objects seamlessly inhabit them — realistically colliding, sliding, bouncing, rolling across surfaces and disappearing behind real objects.
Reality Faucet introduces physics so real, each experience uniquely responds to both the user's behavior and the specific contents of the room or space they are in, as shown in video.
Today’s release includes a variety of sports balls, cardboard boxes, wooden planks and bats, water droplets, dominos and bowling balls, that all interact realistically with the user’s space and with each other. The powerful simulation even lets users conduct experiments and build things.
INTRODUCING KINETIC AUGMENTED REALITY
As with previous Augmented Reality experiences, a Reality Faucet user sees a computer-augmented 3D scene through their device using its rear camera and front screen. But until now, AR experiences have focused on relatively static scenes, such as positioning virtual furniture in a user’s home. In such apps, a user cannot throw or knock over objects if he tries.
Reality Faucet introduces Kinetic Augmented Reality™, focused on dynamic scenes — balls that roll and bounce, liquids that flow, stacks of objects that users can build and knock over, and much more.
Realistic physics includes friction, momentum, mass, energy, realistic collisions with corresponding 3D sounds, gravity, and other elements typically absent in the previous generation of AR.
Objects as diverse as rubbery rolling balls, slippery droplets, hefty bowling balls, wooden planks, cardboard boxes, baseball bats and falling dominos collide realistically with one another and disappear behind real objects — always tracking the precise contours of the user’s space and the objects in it. Users can hold virtual objects and use them as tools in the scene.
HIGH TECHNOLOGY
3D Graphics and Spatial Sound
Along with physics, Reality Faucet employs cutting edge mobile 3D graphics and sound, harnessing Apple’s multiple CPU and graphics cores in real time.
The app quickly picks up the lighting, colors, and textures of the real room. Users see the room reflected in the glass faucet and in highlights on every shiny object. A user holding a big virtual soap bubble can see an entire room in it.
Users see and hear objects collide with one another and bounce off the floor with acutely directional spatial sound, with no need for a headset.
Advanced Silicon Enables New Realism
On Apple’s 2021 iPad Pro models containing the new M1 chip, Reality Faucet objects cast realistic animated shadows — on real objects, furniture, the floor, and other virtual objects.
Amid hundreds of synthetic objects, reflections, physics, shadows and spatial sound, the app draws 60 frames each second for seamless photorealistic real-time animation.
Patented Technology
Reality Faucet’s unique experiences use device presence technology patented by Pantomime for representing the shapes of mobile devices and tools attached to them in augmented reality.
Ordinarily a user’s point of view in augmented reality is passive — when a user walks up to a virtual object, he and his device can pass right through it. With Pantomime, the user can realistically knock it over or scoop it up, moving and turning virtual objects precisely with the 3D tools he’s carrying.
APPLICATIONS
Pantomime’s core technology combined with LiDAR can be applied in realistic games, puzzles, competitive challenges, physics education, simulation, mechanical design, testing and training, and much more. Pantomime Corporation will work with partners, branded content and technology licensees to create new In-App Purchases and new apps. In today’s release, the focus is on free play: letting users build things and enjoy augmented reality magic.
PANTOMIME CORPORATION
Pantomime Corporation was founded in 2014 by CEO Dr. David Levitt, an alumnus of the team at VPL Research that invented virtual reality, and Chief Architect Don Hopkins, of the team that created The Sims. Pantomime won the Launch Silicon Valley World Cup and was granted its first augmented reality patent that year. Pantomime’s previous physically realistic apps include Pantomime Bug Farm and Creatures AR. Levitt earned his doctorate at MIT and his B.S. at Yale. He was awarded a 2019 Virtual World Society Nextant Prize and is on the Immersive Hollywood Board of Advisors.

Reality Faucet with realistic physics