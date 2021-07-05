Outstanding Crystal Bowls Sound Bath 2021 Sound Healing Vibration Featuring Michelle Berc

Sound Healing Michelle Berc 2021 Crystal Bowl Sound Bath Sound Healing Home of Cardio Yoga Flow

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart Alchemy Yoga announces Crystal Bowls Sound Bath 2021 sound healing vibration featuring Michelle Berc

Heart Alchemy Yoga is excited to present its latest Crystal Bowls Sound Bath 2021 sound healing vibration featuring world renowned sound healing practitioner, Michelle Berc!

This performance was recorded with the intention of helping YouTube viewers to achieve emotional balance and reach a deep meditative state. In this sound bath video you will find tools for relaxation, anxiety relief and attaining a meditative mind, using sound healing vibrations with crystal bowls.

By letting go in this practice, many have reported a blissful state of consciousness Michelle likes to call "Sonic Being". Relaxing yet elevating harmonic pure tones offer a rejuvenating break from busy and stressful lives. Michelle is dedicated to creating an experience of healing and balance with sound healing, cultivating an inner harmony where participants can discover answers from within.

"This sound bath from Michelle has a positive impact not only on the physical structures in the body but also on the conscious level. The crystal bowls produce powerful pure tones that guide you to a meditative and restorative state, leaving you feeling relaxed and grounded”, said Darren Kramer Co-Founder of Heart Alchemy.

This new 1 hour-long special sound bath video is meant to help you reach a deep state of relaxation and clarity utilizing deep healing vibrations that calm the mind providing anxiety relief.

Watch the video and enjoy the experience in the following link: https://youtu.be/rRL9HfbPh64

Check out our Sound Healing Playlist here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=riITyQ1M6h4&list=PLZj-QAvHbG7OXfOKcmpmP-rndLSrYZSBj

Subscribe and ring the bell as we will release a new sound healing video each week in our quest of offer a full library of sound therapy and healing music videos for YouTube viewers around the globe.

About Guy Douglas:

Guy Douglas, Music director of "Sound Meditation Presents", has been working with gongs and other sound healing instruments for over 15 years.

He's been involved with the healing power of music his entire life: writing, recording, producing and performing. He believes in an the eastern philosophy of music that helps clear dormant pathways to open the heart.

Guy Douglas co-founded the original Conduit Center in 2008, the first center for sound healing on the east coast. He's also the creator of The Breathwork Sound Bath, The Gong Chair, Gong Flow Yoga, and The Holistic Chamber of Sound.

Since moving to California, he's performed at hundreds of events, and gonged thousands of people- and loved every last one of them.

http://www.gongguy.com

http://www.soundmeditationpresents.com

About Heart Alchemy Yoga:

About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga at home classes, quarantine yoga classes, sound healing videos, yoga workout videos, tantra videos and meditation videos. The channel now features over 400 videos, 100,000 subscribers, and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy Yoga is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart-opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

