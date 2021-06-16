Celebrate Summer with a Energized Power Yoga Class for Summer Solstice 2021 with Heart Alchemy Yoga

7 Day Power Yoga Challenge - Tuesday

Prepare yourself to work out your entire body while immersed in a breath-filled meditation in motion this summer Solstice with a dynamic power yoga class.

This class is an amazing and healthy way to start the summer and meditate about your intentions for this season. Practicing these types of routines can help you forge a deeper connection with yourself” — Michelle Goldstein, Co-Founder of Heart Alchemy Yoga

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart Alchemy Yoga is excited to celebrate the summer Solstice on the yoga mat with a new and dynamic Summer Solstice Power Yoga Class led by the renowned yoga instructor Michelle Goldstein, prepare yourself to work out your entire body while immersed in a breath-filled meditation in motion.

In this special summer class you will find a fast-paced power yoga workout focused on muscle length, balance and flexibility, so it’s perfect for those who want to shape their muscles and allow the mind to relax.

This routine includes postures that increases body awareness and movements that will have you feel strong, motivated, grounded and revitalized.

Practicing this fun and creative routine can help you calm the chatter in your mind, release tension and reduce stress. It’s also a great way to explore and deepen your practice.

“This class is an amazing and healthy way to start the summer and meditate about your intentions for this season. Practicing these types of routines can help you forge a deeper connection with yourself and your purpose”, says Michelle, Co-Founder of Heart Alchemy Yoga.

Watch the Summer Solstice Power Yoga Class here: https://youtu.be/DpM9TQygP6U

View the full Heart Alchemy Power Yoga playlist here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7NzHl2CBaZ8svRZmwXzZO16

What is Power Yoga?

Power Yoga. Even if you never heard of it, odds are it’s affecting the way you think about and practice yoga. Why? Because it’s popular and athletic—the very definition of modern yoga. It’s worth understanding Power Yoga because even though it’s one of the most prolific forms of yoga in the United States, it can be difficult to define and has more names than someone running from the law.

Names of Power Yoga: Power yoga (a.k.a “Power Vinyasa Yoga,” a.k.a. “Power Flow,” a.k.a. “hot Power Yoga,” a.k.a “Baptiste Power Yoga”)

What gets overlooked is Power Yoga never meant to become what it is today. The creators saw it as a “gateway yoga” where you come for the abs but stay for the deeper prospect of yoga.

About Heart Alchemy:

About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga classes, yoga workout videos, learn specific yoga techniques and practice various forms of yoga poses (asana), breathwork (pranayama), tantra and meditation. The channel now features over 300 videos and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart-opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic, and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

Full Power Yoga Class for Summer Solstice 2021!