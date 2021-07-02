Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Recruiting for Good to Reward Placed Candidates With Sweet Perk, 12 Months of Dining

Submit your resume, complete 90 days of employment, and enjoy 12 months of dining for good #landsweetjob #12monthsofdining #makepositiveimpact www.12MonthofDining.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund gigs for talented kids #hiretalent #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land a Job You Deserve and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, funds and creates meaningful gigs for kids to have fun fulfilling experiences, learn values, and make a positive impact.

Submit your resume for your next job, complete 90 days of employment, and enjoy 12 of months of dining too!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact' by funding super sweet gigs for kids.

Recruiting for Good is rewarding candidates placed in jobs with a sweet perk 12 Months of Dining. First, candidates submit their resume to be represented by Recruiting for Good. After candidates complete 90 days of employment, the staffing agency rewards a gift card to enjoy their favorite restaurant for a period of one year.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're grateful to work with talented professionals, who allow us to serve them, and we generate proceeds for good."

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good will help fund a coming of age experience, Girls Design Jewelry, created by Parrish Walsh, Founder of Fiction Jewelry. Recruiting for Good gifts talented girls, who are about to celebrate their 10th birthday, a meaningful mentoring experience with Parrish Walsh to design their own jewelry.

See the World for Good is a super sweet creative gig for awesome talented kids to draw what they love about the world. Kids learn to appreciate, discover, and express the beauty that exists within themselves…honor their contribution, feelings, and uniqueness. Once the kid completes the gig, they earn a $10 Fun Food Gift Card (Donuts, Ice Cream, or Pizza) from Recruiting for Good and pay forward the experience to another kid. Inspired by InaMinute. To Learn More Visit www.SeetheWorldforGood.com

We Dance for Good is inspired by Middle School Girl, The BookWorm (her nickname.) She is a talented multi-dimensional creative phenom participating in Girls Design Tomorrow Venture, We Use Our Voice for Good. The purpose of the kid community gig, We Dance for Good, is to create a fun fulfilling experience for kids, to make a positive impact, and to help raise money for a local NJ Food pantry. www.WeDanceforGood.org

