Nashville Attorney Timothy L. Miles Has Been Awarded the Recognition of Elite Lawyer 2021
Timothy L. Miles, a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney
Very proud to be recognized as an Elite lawyer, especially by my peers and would like to thank all the great lawyers I have worked with and learned from over the last 20 years”HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Lawyer has confirmed that Timothy L. Miles, a nationally recognized securities class action and shareholder rights attorney from Hendersonville, Tennessee has been awarded the recognition of Elite Lawyer 2021. Selection as an Elite Lawyer shows that an “attorney is among the top-rated attorneys in the United States” and further “has the experience and dedication that will ensure their clients' legal issues are handled satisfactorily.” Attorneys are selected “for the Elite Lawyer award using a rigorous, multi-phased process that starts with peer nomination and ends with an award and a listing on our directory. The overall, end objective is to provide a credible, comprehensive, and competent resource for attorneys, and for consumers looking to hire an outstanding, highly recognized attorney in their area.”
— Timothy L. Miles
In receiving this invitation only award, Mr. Miles stated: “I am honored and humbled to have earned this this award and very proud to be recognized as an Elite lawyer, especially by my peers and would like to thank all the great lawyers I have worked with and learned from over the last 20 years.”
Mr. Miles was recently selected for the fifth year as a Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers by The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2021). Mr. Miles was also recognized earlier this year as one of America’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 – Top 1% by America’s Most Honored (2020-2021); and America’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 – Top 1% by Lawyers of Distinction (2020-2021); and selected for the third year in a row as a 2021 Top Rank Litigator and 2021 Top Ranked Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell(R) and ALM. Last year, Mr. Miles was selected by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM as a 2020 Top Ranked Lawyer; 2020 Top Rated Litigator; and a 2020 Elite Lawyer of The South.
Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell since 2014, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. This rating is only awarded to approximately 10% of all attorneys across the United States, and is the highest rating offered by the Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory. Previously, Mr. Miles was awarded The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ in Litigation for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability by Martindale-Hubbell® (2015). Mr. Miles also maintains an AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com, after first achieving this rating in 2018.
Mr. Miles is also member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, which is by invitation only and is "extended to those attorneys who exemplify superior qualifications, trial results, and leadership in their respective state based upon objective and uniformly applied criteria." Mr. Miles was also recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, Lawyers of Distinction (2019) and named as a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America, a prestigious, invitation-only organization which recognizes the best lawyers in America.
About Timothy L. Miles
Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Last year, Mr Miles was recognized as a 2020 Top Ranked Lawyer; 2020 Top Rated Litigator; and a 2020 Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM. Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, a superb rated attorney by Avvo, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019) and recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019). Awards: Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2021); Top Rated Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2021); Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2020); Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2019); AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2018-2020); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble® 2015); Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019); Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019-2020); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for (Avvo 2017-2020). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits to Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).
