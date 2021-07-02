Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 303 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,945 in the last 365 days.

First AI Model Hackathon Using Dental and Oral Health Data Announced by sikka.ai

Logo of Sikka AI Model Hackathon

The forthcoming AI Model Hackathon from sikka.ai is the first of its kind in the retail healthcare realm.

Logo for sikka.ai

sikka.ai's logo and brand image pay homage to its decades of experience at the forefront of artificial intelligence applications.

sikka.ai extends registration deadline for its Artificial Intelligence Model Hackathon due to extreme demand.

We live in a world where our superheroes are AI model builders. To help pave the way to Self-Driving Practice, we have organized this hackathon, which is the first of its kind in the dental industry.”
— Founder and CEO Vijay Sikka
SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its continuing quest to build the best predictive models in healthcare, sikka.ai is set to host an AI Model Hackathon – the first of its kind in the retail healthcare realm – starting July 12. With no fewer than 15 crack teams from across the world already registered, sikka.ai has extended the signup deadline to 11:59 PM PDT on Wednesday, July 7, so that no interested data scientist shall be left out of the quest for over $10,000 in cash to be awarded across the top four finishers. To test your wits against some of the most brilliant minds in artificial intelligence and predictive analytics, register here.

"We live in a world where our superheroes are AI model builders," said CEO and Founder Vijay Sikka. "To help pave the way to Self-Driving Practice, we have organized this hackathon, which is the first of its kind in the dental industry. I'm proud to know that some of the greatest minds from companies in the U.S. and internationally are competing."

With apologies to the Tour de France, Wimbledon and the NBA Finals, sikka.ai may just have the fiercest competition out there during the month of July. And you can do it all from the comfort of your favorite chair. But rest up ahead of time, as you've only got one week to put together the one model to rule them all and seize the mantle of AI model-building queen or king! Register today.

###

sikka.ai is helping to rethink the important retail healthcare market using an award-winning single API cloud platform that connects to 96% of all practice management and financial systems, combined with deep expertise in artificial intelligence and predictive analytics. With more than 35,000 practice installations and 120 million patients on its platform already, the company's vision is to become a global, real-time exchange connecting patients, providers, insurance and manufacturers alike. sikka.ai's ONE API won the Best Health API Award for 2019 from API World.

Jeff Pickett
sikka.ai
+1 408-359-3014
marketing@sikka.ai
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

First AI Model Hackathon Using Dental and Oral Health Data Announced by sikka.ai

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.