First AI Model Hackathon Using Dental and Oral Health Data Announced by sikka.ai

We live in a world where our superheroes are AI model builders. To help pave the way to Self-Driving Practice, we have organized this hackathon, which is the first of its kind in the dental industry.”SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its continuing quest to build the best predictive models in healthcare, sikka.ai is set to host an AI Model Hackathon – the first of its kind in the retail healthcare realm – starting July 12. With no fewer than 15 crack teams from across the world already registered, sikka.ai has extended the signup deadline to 11:59 PM PDT on Wednesday, July 7, so that no interested data scientist shall be left out of the quest for over $10,000 in cash to be awarded across the top four finishers. To test your wits against some of the most brilliant minds in artificial intelligence and predictive analytics, register here.
"We live in a world where our superheroes are AI model builders," said CEO and Founder Vijay Sikka. "To help pave the way to Self-Driving Practice, we have organized this hackathon, which is the first of its kind in the dental industry. I'm proud to know that some of the greatest minds from companies in the U.S. and internationally are competing."
With apologies to the Tour de France, Wimbledon and the NBA Finals, sikka.ai may just have the fiercest competition out there during the month of July. And you can do it all from the comfort of your favorite chair. But rest up ahead of time, as you've only got one week to put together the one model to rule them all and seize the mantle of AI model-building queen or king! Register today.
sikka.ai is helping to rethink the important retail healthcare market using an award-winning single API cloud platform that connects to 96% of all practice management and financial systems, combined with deep expertise in artificial intelligence and predictive analytics. With more than 35,000 practice installations and 120 million patients on its platform already, the company's vision is to become a global, real-time exchange connecting patients, providers, insurance and manufacturers alike. sikka.ai's ONE API won the Best Health API Award for 2019 from API World.
