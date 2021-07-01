Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US-2 resurfacing project near Manistique starts July 12

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Schoolcraft

HIGHWAY: US-2

CLOSEST TOWNS: Manistique, Gulliver

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, July 12, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be investing about $2.7 million to resurface nearly 9.5 miles of US-2 from east of Tannery Road to west of Schoolcraft County Road 432 and from east of River Road (Schoolcraft County Road 433) to east of Lake Street in Schoolcraft County. The project includes asphalt milling and resurfacing, concrete curb and gutter, earthwork, drainage, and pavement markings. This project includes a three-year materials and workmanship pavement warranty.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be maintained on US-2 with single-lane closures using traffic regulators. There will be an 11-foot width restriction in effect for the duration of the project.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will result in a smoother driving surface, extending the lifespan of the roadway and increasing safety.  

