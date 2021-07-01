US-127 closed at Columbia Road in Mason tonight to repair damage from last fall's bridge hit

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

COUNTY: Ingham

HIGHWAYS: US-127 Columbia Road

CLOSEST CITY: Mason

ESTIMATED START DATE: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 6 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is repairing a portion of the Columbia Road bridge over US-127 following a high-load strike last fall that caused extensive damage to the structure.

MDOT reminds all drivers it is their responsibility to know the size of their load. Over-height vehicle/bridge collisions result in serious injuries, significant property damage and major congestion problems. A permit is required for objects and/or vehicles more than 13 feet, 6 inches in height. For information on permitting, contact your local county road commission or the MDOT Permits Unit at 517-241-8999.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require closing US-127 at the Columbia Road bridge for the duration of this work. Motorists must seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This closure and detour is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.