US-127 closed at Columbia Road in Mason tonight to repair damage from last fall's bridge hit

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Ingham

HIGHWAYS:                                    US-127 Columbia Road

CLOSEST CITY:    Mason

ESTIMATED START DATE:          7 p.m.    Thursday, July 1, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:    6 a.m.   Friday, July 2, 2021

PROJECT:   The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is repairing a portion of the Columbia Road bridge over US-127 following a high-load strike last fall that caused extensive damage to the structure.

MDOT reminds all drivers it is their responsibility to know the size of their load. Over-height vehicle/bridge collisions result in serious injuries, significant property damage and major congestion problems. A permit is required for objects and/or vehicles more than 13 feet, 6 inches in height. For information on permitting, contact your local county road commission or the MDOT Permits Unit at 517-241-8999.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require closing US-127 at the Columbia Road bridge for the duration of this work. Motorists must seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This closure and detour is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.

