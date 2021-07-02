Media Production Company Dead Talk Media LLC, "Dead Talk Live," Launches Private Equity Investment Offering
The production company behind "Dead Talk live," Dead Talk Media LLC is offering Private Equity Investment Offering
We are very excited to have reached the point in our company's rapidly evolving future to be able to make this offering into Dead Talk Media LLC to all interested Investors”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dead Talk Media LLC, the Media Production Company behind the Hit Horror Entertainment Talk Show "Dead Talk Live" has launched a Private Equity Stake Investment Offering in the company in order to raise capital. Dead Talk Media LLC recently signed a 3-year non-exclusive streaming distribution deal with Cinedigm Entertainment for Dead Talk Live to premiere on their Horror Streaming Service "Screambox."
— John Vizaniaris, Founder/Owner of Dead Talk Media LLC
The ad revenue-sharing deal is for Cinedigm to pick up all of Dead Talk Live's existing episodes, currently numbering over 300, plus 5 new episodes per week for the next 3 years. The agreement is set to auto-renew each year following the initial 3 years unless terminated by either party. The non-exclusive nature of the deal allows Dead Talk Media LLC to explore other agreements with other major media distributors for "Dead Talk Live."
The Private Equity offering is being made available through Fundable.com. Click here for more information. Interested investors should visit the site where all pertinent information is available. Direct link to the Private Equity Offering: https://www.fundable.com/dead-talk-media-llc
"We are very excited to have reached the point in our company's rapidly evolving future to be able to make this offering into Dead Talk Media LLC to all interested Investors" said John Vizaniaris, Founder/Owner of Dead Talk Media LLC
About Dead Talk Live:
Dead Talk Live is a one-hour Horror Entertainment TV Talk Show featuring exclusive Celebrity Guest interviews, the latest headlines, news, reviews, trailers, and more. With an existing catalog of over 300 episodes and five new episodes premiering each week, Dead Talk Live gives every Horror Fan an inside look into one of Hollywood’s most successful genres. More information on Dead Talk Live can found on its official website: https://deadtalklive.com. Dead Talk Live is Hosted by the show's creator, John Vizaniaris, who is known as 'Viz' on the show. Dead Talk live is produced by Dead Talk Media LLC which is also owned and operated by its founder John Vizaniaris.
About Dead Talk Media LLC
Dead Talk Media LLC Produces the Hit Horror Entertainment Talk Show "Dead Talk Live." The company was officially created in 2021 and is looking to expand its lineup and venture into the production of Motion Picture Films within the next 2 years. Founder and Owner John Vizaniaris who is also the Creator and Host of "Dead Talk Live" plans on expanding the company's lineup to bring new innovated content to the extremely popular Horror Entertainment Genre by creating and producing more unscripted as well as scripted programming.
John Vizaniaris
Dead Talk Media LLC
+1 703-819-8152
viz@deadtalklive.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Dead Talk Live Trailer