Middlesex Barracks/ DUI Refusal

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS RELEASE 

        

CASE#: 21A302556 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox  

STATION:  Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191 

  

DATE/TIME: 07/01/2021 at 0305 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2, Cabot, VT 

VIOLATION: DUI #1 Refusal  

  

ACCUSED: Albert W. Stcyr                                               

AGE: 68 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT 

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks received a report of a vehicle stopped in the road in Cabot, VT. The operator was identified as Albert Stcyr, of Marshfield, Vermont. While speaking with Stcyr Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Subsequent investigation led to Stcyr being arrested for suspicion of DUI. Stcyr was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Stcyr was processed and released on a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the aforementioned charge.   

  

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/22/2021 at 0830 AM            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: N/A 

  

  

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

