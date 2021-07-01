Middlesex Barracks/ DUI Refusal
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A302556
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/01/2021 at 0305 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2, Cabot, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1 Refusal
ACCUSED: Albert W. Stcyr
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks received a report of a vehicle stopped in the road in Cabot, VT. The operator was identified as Albert Stcyr, of Marshfield, Vermont. While speaking with Stcyr Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Subsequent investigation led to Stcyr being arrested for suspicion of DUI. Stcyr was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Stcyr was processed and released on a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the aforementioned charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/22/2021 at 0830 AM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.