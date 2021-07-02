Recruiting for Good to Help Fund Girls Design Jewelry, a Coming of Age Experience
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, funds and creates meaningful gigs for kids to have fun fulfilling experiences, learn values, and make a positive impact.
Recruiting for Good will help fund Girls Design Jewelry, a coming of age experience for girls turning 10 years old; created by Parrish Walsh, Founder of Fiction Jewelry. Girls collaborate with Parrish to create their own design.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "I look forward to gifting talented girls who come from families with positive values this meaningful, fulfilling experience."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Parrish Walsh shares, "Celebrating writing through jewelry design and mentoring girls are both passions of mine. Working with the girls to offer them the opportunity to design in a real world setting is an unbelievable opportunity. Through the programs sponsored by Recruiting for Good, I am able to help girls' dreams come true." www.FictionJewelry.com
