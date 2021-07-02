PINNACLE SPRAYERS™ Launches the ElectroSprayer360 for Infectious Control of Large Area Surface Cleaning
PINNACLE SPRAYERS™ introduces a high powered, long-lasting battery sprayer with up to 12 hours of spray time.INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the entire world still on high demand for infectious control solutions, PINNACLE SPRAYERS™ is proud to introduce this pro-grade sprayer that can be used in all day cleaning environments. It offers a full powered blower that evenly disperses chemicals in a fog-like mist up to 12 feet away. The ElectoSprayer360 comes equipped with a large tank with backpack straps, built in fan, rechargeable battery, power cord connector and most importantly a three tip 40 micron spray head nozzle for mist like application.
PINNACLE SPRAYERS™ services many markets, but mostly focuses on professional cleaning environments such as Schools, Hospitals, Offices, Manufacturing, State Buildings, Sports Arenas and anywhere with large, high-traffic spaces. While PINNACLE SPRAYERS™ does not offer cleaning solutions, it does recommend environmentally safe chemicals such as MyShield or Tersano Stabilized Aqueous Ozone.
CEO, James Lu, states “While it does make a perfect agricultural sprayer, we launched the ElectroSprayer360 so the market could have a cost-effective, yet powerful cleaning sprayer for large industrial and commercial areas. We offer a unique long running battery and powerful air-misting fan, that saves facilities people time and money when applying chemicals.”
Co-Founder John Gayman, when on to state, “This solution can save professional cleaners hours out of every day. When you start to look at the return on the investment for this piece of equipment it is easy to make it up quickly. We have achieved our goal to offer hit a sub $1,000 MSRP, which is very attractive, when you look at the ElectroSprayer360 in comparison to similar units that cost thousands more.”
For a limited time and as a 4th of July special, this ElectroSprayer360 can be purchased at Amazon and can save $500 OFF using Coupon Code: PINNACLE500
ABOUT PINNACLE SPRAYERS™
PINNACLE SPRAYERS™ is based out of Indianapolis, IN and is currently setting up distribution and reseller channels nationwide. Currently PINNACLE SPRAYERS™ is set up with Amazon Distribution, Nexvoo HealthCare and is signing local and nation-wide partners.
For information visit: www.pinnaclesprayers.com
Email: support@pinnaclesprayers.com
Clint Brown
Pinnacle Sprayers
support@pinnaclesprayers.com