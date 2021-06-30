SpeedNetworking.com Launches SmartScore Matching™ to Help Drive Professional Connections & Cultural Diversity
SmartScore Matching™ is a powerful networking tool to initiate meaningful professional meetings whether virtual or in person.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SmartScore Matching™ platform has completed an extensive beta testing period tested by several prominent organizations in professional trade associations, event management companies, corporations, colleges/universities and professional networking organizations around the world.
SpeedNetworking has released its next generation and innovative software SmartScore Match™ to ensure the most meaningful connections at companies, conferences, tradeshows, alumni events and general networking programs. Whether in person, virtual or a hybrid, SpeedNetworking’s powerful matchmaking platform provides event organizers a solution to deliver impactful events that lead to attendee satisfaction, minimize administrative time and offers monetization opportunities.
The SpeedNetworking platform provides a dedicated and customizable solution to ensure organizations can exceed corporate and event objectives. Furthermore, clients have access to a suite of participant communication tools, reports and analytics, customized matching, monetization opportunities and participant surveys to ensure a positive return on investments.
Founder of SpeedNetworking, Michael Slater, “The best thing about this new software release, in contrast to platforms like LinkedIn, is that we use AI to match people of all cultures and races to people with common goals, objectives and interest. We designed the platform for our core event and association clients, but quickly we are finding ourselves at epicenter of corporate cultural inclusion.”
Avi Jorish, Mosaic Chapter Lead, said “We were faced with challenges of engaging the right members together from across the world in a structured and engaging format for our growing chapter. Zoom and related solutions were extremely time consuming for connecting people in one-to-one formats and had limited matching technology. SpeedNetworking not only saved us a significant time but our participants were beyond delighted with the experience and made the right connections.”
SpeedNetworking delivers customizable solutions that solve the needs of event organizers and HR departments to connect the right people together whether in person or virtual while significantly reducing any administrative time, increases the outcomes of the right connections and provides an extremely easy and engaging platform for the participants to have secured one to one meeting.
SpeedNetworking is the leading provider of speed networking format events for associations, trade shows and conferences, corporations, chambers of commerce, professional networking organizations and more. SpeedNetworking provides its clients an innovative, customizable and affordable solution to ensure meaningful connections among attendees and ensure a positive return on investment.
