DEQ Director names new Solid and Hazardous Waste Administrator

Statewide, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Director, Todd Parfitt has named Suzanne Engels as the new Solid and Hazardous Waste Division (SHWD) Administrator.

Engels previous experience includes 13 years with DEQ where she worked within SHWD and the Water Quality Division.  Additionally, she worked for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, City of Englewood, CO, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. 

More recently, Engels has been serving as the Solid Waste Permitting and Compliance Program Manager for DEQ.

"Suzanne has demonstrated sound management and leadership skills," said Parfitt. "She has had a lengthy and impressive career in environmental protection programs."

"I am honored and humbled to be the Administrator for the Solid and Hazardous Waste Division," said Engels. "I look forward to serving the citizens of Wyoming in my new role within the Department of Environmental Quality."

Parfitt added that Engels started as the new SHWD Administrator on July 1.

