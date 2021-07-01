"We Start Where Others Stop™:" CareRite Centers expands its paradigm of service excellence in South Florida
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareRite Centers, LLC is delighted to welcome Coral Reef Subacute Care Center to the expanding CareRite Centers network. Serving the subacute and long term care needs throughout New York, New Jersey, Florida, and Tennessee, CareRite Centers is enamored to continue serving those in the state of Florida, and specifically, the Miami area.
CareRite Centers is recognized for fostering and providing unprecedented levels of genuine care and customer service for their network of communities, and the CareRite Centers standard of excellence will now be at the forefront of Miami’s very own Coral Reef Subacute Care Center.
Known for providing a five-star experience that meets and exceeds all expectations, Coral Reef Subacute Care Center is proud to serve Miami and the local surrounding communities- enhancing their accommodations and implementing innovative rehabilitation programs to optimize the short term rehabilitation needs of those that they serve, addressing the physical and emotional needs of their patients through cutting-edge technology, specialized rehabilitation care, and comfort-enhancing amenities.
CareRite Centers also proudly introduces the Network’s signature Comprehensive Amputee Rehabilitation Program, the most advanced amputee support treatment protocol to date. Led by Paralympic Gold Medalists, Todd Schaffhauser and Dennis Oehler, Coral Reef Subacute Care Center will serve as the gold standard for amputee care in the local community.
Reflected in the CareRite Centers mission statement, their employees are "the vital link and are the core of excellence in the care and compassion they are committed to; they are therefore their most precious resource." As such, Coral Reef Subacute Care Center is proud to offer their employees exclusive perk opportunities!
Coral Reef is an integral part of the community and takes pride in their warm, home-like setting, and dedicated, compassionate team members. Like the communities in the CareRite Centers network, the uncommon denominator at Coral Reef Subacute Care Center is that every touchpoint of every experience will not only meet, but will exceed your expectations.
CareRite Centers, LLC is delighted to welcome Coral Reef Subacute Care Center to its network! Coral Reef Subacute Care Center welcomes community press interviews by appointment. For professionals interested in connecting for a VIP media interview, please contact Ashley Romano at 631.617.7785 or by email at aromano@careritecenters.com.
