Offender Futrell Absconds from ELC

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice is actively seeking an offender serving a portion of his active sentence outside of prison who has absconded from his residential location in Durham County. The offender was participating in the Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) initiative.

James Futrell (#0138839) is a 49-year-old Black male who stands 5’9” tall and weighs 194 lbs. He is bald and has brown eyes. He has a mole on the left side of his face, his left ear is pierced and he has a scar on his right wrist. Futrell was serving active sentences for Receiving a Stolen Vehicle and two counts of Misdemeanor Larceny. He had a projected release date of Aug. 30, 2021.

Probation/parole officers from Community Corrections are currently searching for this individual. An escape warrant is being sought. If you have seen this individual or know his whereabouts, please contact local law enforcement.

Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation. Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/ parole officers from Community Corrections. Violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to a correctional facility.

More information about ELC is available here and here.