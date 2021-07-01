MD State Police IMPACT Update for July 2021

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — The July 2021 edition of the Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available.
This edition’s articles include:
Troopers Focus On Impaired Drivers As Summer Travel Begins;
Flight Paramedic Earns “Unsung Hero” Award;
MADD Honors Rockville Troopers For DUI Work;
Bel Air Trooper Reunites With Rescued Motorist;
Troopers Remember Fallen Heroes;
Youth Law Enforcement Seminar Set For August;
New Cumberland Barrack Facility In Operation;
Law Enforcement Torch Run Returns For Special Olympics MD.
To read this edition of the MD State Police IMPACT Update, click on:
MD State Police IMPACT Update July 2021