MD State Police IMPACT Update for July 2021

Maryland State Police News Release

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — The July 2021 edition of the Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available.  

This edition’s articles include:

Troopers Focus On Impaired Drivers As Summer Travel Begins;

Flight Paramedic Earns “Unsung Hero” Award;

MADD Honors Rockville Troopers For DUI Work;

Bel Air Trooper Reunites With Rescued Motorist;

Troopers Remember Fallen Heroes;

Youth Law Enforcement Seminar Set For August;

New Cumberland Barrack Facility In Operation;

Law Enforcement Torch Run Returns For Special Olympics MD.

To read this edition of the MD State Police IMPACT Update, click on:

MD State Police IMPACT Update July 2021

