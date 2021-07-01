M-28 culvert replacement near Paynesville starts July 7

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

COUNTY: Ontonagon

HIGHWAY: M-28

CLOSEST TOWNS: Paynesville, Bruce Crossing

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Wednesday, July 7, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Thursday, July 22, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be investing about $129,000 to replace a culvert on M-28 near Paynesville in Ontonagon County. The project includes earthwork, temporary gravel widening, slope restoration, and pavement markings.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: One lane of alternating traffic will be open on M-28 using temporary traffic signals.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will replace a culvert that is in poor condition and correct a dip in the roadway, resulting in a smoother driving surface and increasing safety.