DOES Director Unique Morris-Hughes Visits MBSYEP Employer

(WASHINGTON, DC) – On June 30, 2021, Department of Employment Services Director Unique Morris-Hughes visited FastSigns to see firsthand how participants in the Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program are learning job skills and how employers are benefitting from the program.

With the District now fully reopened, it is now even more important for young people to have an opportunity to acquire job and leadership skills, giving them a path forward in their education and careers.

FastSigns owner, Howard James, welcomed Director Morris-Hughes and they had a wonderful conversation about the MBSYEP program. In 1985 Mr. James got his first job through the program. He told the Director how his experiences in that role set him on track to be successful in his own career. He then introduced his two daughters who are first year participants this year. They were excited to get their first jobs, learn about responsibility and commitment, and earn a little extra money as well.

Mr. James then took the Director on a tour of his business and introduced her to Kalif, one of three youth currently employed at FastSigns through the program. This is Kalif’s first year working through the MBSYEP and he told the Director that he has enjoyed his first three days and is excited to learn more.

“We were at FastSigns for the first week of MBSYEP, celebrating our 42nd year in the community giving young people not only hope, but jobs and opportunity,” said Director Morris-Hughes. “We are so excited to continue another year where over 13,000 young people have an opportunity for their first summer job.”

Over the past 42 years the Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program has helped over half a million young Washingtonians find summer jobs and pursue their education with classes for school and college preparation. Mayor Bowser’s proposed FY22 budget enables over 4,000 more young District residents to take advantage of these live changing opportunities.