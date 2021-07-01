DNR enforcement actions for July 1

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/EnforcementActions.

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Cerro Gordo County MD Products and Solutions, Inc. Cease all illegal discharges to Mason City's storm sewer system and to waters of the state and pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.

Madison County Tim Donham Cease illegal open burning of solid waste; properly reuse, recycle, or dispose of solid waste consistent with Iowa law; and pay a $2,500 administrative penalty.

Muscatine County Doug Eichelberger Cease illegal open burning; cease use of an unpermitted and uncontrolled incinerator; properly dispose of all solid waste on site, including burnt material and ash, at a permitted solid waste facility and provide disposal receipts to the Department; and pay a $3,500 administrative penalty.