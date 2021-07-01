Joint meeting and light agenda for the Environmental Protection Commission next week

DES MOINES—The Environmental Protection Commission will meet early this month to join the Natural Resource Commission in a general discussion on July 7.

A light agenda includes asking commissioners to go forward with a rule proposal affecting certified and licensed people such as water treatment operators.

Commissioners will meet by video conference at 10 a.m. To join by video, connect with https://meet.google.com/pcd-ryjg-uoa. To join by phone, call 240-794-2779, and enter the PIN code of ‪934 190 235 followed by the pound (#) sign. The meeting is open to the public. There is no scheduled public participation. Written comments may be submitted up to one day before the meeting to Jerah Sheets at Jerah.Sheets@dnr.iowa.gov or to DNR, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines, IA 50319.

At 10:30 a.m., commissioners will be asked to refer Global Fiberglass Solutions, Inc. to the Iowa Attorney General’s office regarding disposal of wind turbine blades.

At noon, commissioners will break for lunch with the Natural Resource Commission, with a joint meeting following at 12:30 p.m. From 2 to 5 pm., interested commissioners will take an educational tour of the water quality and natural resource improvements at Easter Lake.

Find the complete agenda and more information at http://www.iowadnr.gov/About-DNR/Boards-Commissions.

Commissioners include: Ralph Lents, Menlo, chair; Harold Hommes, Windsor Heights, vice chair; Stephanie Dykshorn, Ireton, secretary; Brad Bleam, Rockwell City; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Amy Echard, Farmersburg; Patricia Foley, Huxley; Lisa Gochenour, Logan and Mark Stutsman, Hills. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director.