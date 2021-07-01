Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 532 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,262 in the last 365 days.

Joint meeting and light agenda for the Environmental Protection Commission next week

DES MOINES—The Environmental Protection Commission will meet early this month to join the Natural Resource Commission in a general discussion on July 7.

A light agenda includes asking commissioners to go forward with a rule proposal affecting certified and licensed people such as water treatment operators.

Commissioners will meet by video conference at 10 a.m. To join by video, connect with https://meet.google.com/pcd-ryjg-uoa. To join by phone, call 240-794-2779, and enter the PIN code of ‪934 190 235 followed by the pound (#) sign. The meeting is open to the public. There is no scheduled public participation. Written comments may be submitted up to one day before the meeting to Jerah Sheets at Jerah.Sheets@dnr.iowa.gov or to DNR, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines, IA 50319.

At 10:30 a.m., commissioners will be asked to refer Global Fiberglass Solutions, Inc. to the Iowa Attorney General’s office regarding disposal of wind turbine blades.

At noon, commissioners will break for lunch with the Natural Resource Commission, with a joint meeting following at 12:30 p.m. From 2 to 5 pm., interested commissioners will take an educational tour of the water quality and natural resource improvements at Easter Lake.

Find the complete agenda and more information at http://www.iowadnr.gov/About-DNR/Boards-Commissions.

Commissioners include: Ralph Lents, Menlo, chair; Harold Hommes, Windsor Heights, vice chair; Stephanie Dykshorn, Ireton, secretary;  Brad Bleam, Rockwell City; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Amy Echard, Farmersburg; Patricia Foley, Huxley; Lisa Gochenour, Logan and Mark Stutsman, Hills. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director. 

You just read:

Joint meeting and light agenda for the Environmental Protection Commission next week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.