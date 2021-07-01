Flash flooding causing closures at Yellow River State Forest

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa – Recent heavy rainfall has caused some significant road damage at Yellow River State Forest.

Flash flooding has caused damage to portions of Fire Tower Road within Yellow River State Forest. Staff hope to have Fire Tower Road open for access to Cedar Point Overlook and Fire Tower by this weekend, but the rest of Fire Tower Road will remain closed until repairs are completed. Browns Hollow parking lot is also closed.

The campground and all multi-use, equestrian trails remain open for use.