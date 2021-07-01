Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 526 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,264 in the last 365 days.

Flash flooding causing closures at Yellow River State Forest

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa – Recent heavy rainfall has caused some significant road damage at Yellow River State Forest.

Flash flooding has caused damage to portions of Fire Tower Road within Yellow River State Forest. Staff hope to have Fire Tower Road open for access to Cedar Point Overlook and Fire Tower by this weekend, but the rest of Fire Tower Road will remain closed until repairs are completed. Browns Hollow parking lot is also closed.

The campground and all multi-use, equestrian trails remain open for use.

You just read:

Flash flooding causing closures at Yellow River State Forest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.