WORLD COLLEGE POKER PARTNERS WITH BREINFUEL FOR 2021 CHAMPIONSHIP MAIN EVENT
College Students Use Breinfuel to Achieve Sustained Concentration and Mental Focus for Exams, Esports, and Fitness Training
Breinfuel is the perfect partner for our global college poker championship. What a great way for students to increase focus and concentration. We are thrilled to be working with Breinfuel.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WORLD COLLEGE POKER (WCP) is proud to announce its partnership with Breinfuel, a new cerebral beverage that evolved from coffee, energy drinks, and nootropics to help overall brain functions to increase focus, alertness, and productivity. Breinfuel is a preferred beverage among college students to achieve sustained concentration for exams, sports activities, social events, and the intense competition of esports.
“Breinfuel is the perfect partner for our global college poker championship,” said World College Poker co-founder, Craig Tapscott. “Students can use it to increase focus and mental acuity, whether it be for exams, sports, or online social games like poker. We are thrilled to be working with Breinfuel.”
Breinfuel has also recently partnered with some of the biggest names in professional poker to bridge the gap between mental focus and physical performance, including superstars Phil Hellmuth, Jonathan Little, and Jeff Gross, who all choose Breinfuel as the performance beverage of choice when competing in the world of highstakes poker.
"Hellmuth, Little, and Gross are masters of their craft, and we couldn't think of anyone better to spotlight the cognitive benefits of Breinfuel," said Dr. Gerald Horn, Breinfuel’s Founder: "Too often, performance products focus solely on physical endurance, when really stamina is rooted in the brain. The greatest poker strategy is only made better with increased and sustained focus."
Breinfuel was developed by Dr. Gerald Horn, a Lasik surgeon with a background in pharmaceutical science and disruptive drug development. Breinfuel combines highly researched ingredients with an extended release that is designed to support performance and wellbeing; the perfect supplement to consume during the grueling hours of a high-pressure championship final table or a friendly college poker club match. "Within the first three months of Breinfuel's launch, it became very clear that poker players and college students were natural fits for a product offering extended focus and sustained energy,” said co-founder Colton Horn. “Our traction across college communities was natural given that myself and several others in the company are students or recent grads. We are extremely excited to help college students feel mentally sharp while they do what they do best, and World College Poker presents an ideal opportunity to align these two groups and hopefully contribute to Breinfuel's rapid growth!"
World College Poker is set to host a global poker championship in association with PokerStars.net this coming July. The event is free-to-play for all students with a valid student ID who are 18 and over. World College Poker was created to cultivate an online community of student players who have a passion for the game of poker. And Breinfuel is the perfect beverage for student gamers who want to increase their mental focus and sustained concentration, for any game or activity.
World College Poker’s Main Event Registration is now open at worldcollegepoker.com/registration. Students from around the world will compete for over $50,000 in epic prizes, the coveted Championship Title, and a spot in poker history. In addition, all student entrants will receive a $100 Hotel Savings Gift Card from PLOQuickPro.com for simply signing up to play. Registration ends July 22nd at midnight EST.
PokerStars always encourages players to play responsibly. For more information on responsible gaming please visit: www.pokerstars.net/about/responsible-gaming/
To learn more about World College Poker and sponsorship opportunities, visit worldcollegepoker.com.
ABOUT BREINFUEL
Developed by Dr. Gerald Horn, a Lasik surgeon with a background in pharmaceutical science and disruptive drug development, Breinfuel combines highly researched ingredients with an extended release that is designed to support performance and wellbeing. Breinfuel is sold online and comes in four delicious flavors including Thrive Ice, Victory Bliss, Alpha Punch and Limitless Berry. Each bottle of Breinfuel features a proprietary blend of effective ingredients, including: natural caffeine from GCBE and green tea (along with their extracts), D-ribose sugar, collagen protein, MCT's, vitamin C, vitamin E, beet root, L-theanine, creatine, and zinc.
ABOUT WORLD COLLEGE POKER
World College Poker was created to cultivate an online community of college players who have both passion and intrigue for the game. Its ultimate mission is to elevate the college poker player’s experience and offer burgeoning players a launching pad to up their game, strut their stuff, and cement their name in poker history. Registration is now open for the 2021 World College Poker Championship Main Event. The event will be hosted by PokerStars.net this July. To learn more about World College Poker, please visit: www.worldcollegepoker.com.
