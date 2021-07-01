Technical Assistance for Affordable Housing and Equitable Transit-Oriented Development in the Puget Sound Region
The Washington State Department of Commerce (Commerce) is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from nonprofit organizations interested in participating in a project to facilitate partnerships and provide technical assistance on advancing equitable transit-oriented development that produces a mix of attainable housing in areas across the Puget Sound Region.
Funding is available in the 2021-23 state operating budget, Chapter 334, Laws of 2021, (ESSB 5092), Section 129, Subsection 64 (page 46) to provide a grant to a nonprofit organization for activities to advance affordable housing in areas around transit stations, which can provide significant opportunities for sites for affordable housing. The grant recipient must be a non-profit organization that partners for equitable, transit-oriented development.
Commerce intends to award one contract to provide the services described in this RFP.
Responses are due by July 23, 2021, at 4 PM.
Request for Proposal (PDF)