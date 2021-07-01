Poverty Reduction Workgroup Steering Committee RFQQ

The Washington State Department of Commerce (Commerce) is initiating this Request for Qualification and Quotations (RFQQ) to solicit proposals from nonprofit organizations interested in convening and providing staffing support to a poverty reduction workgroup steering committee. The steering committee must be composed of individuals that have lived experience with poverty.

The period of performance of any contract(s) resulting from this RFQQ is tentatively scheduled to begin on or about August 17, 2021, and end on June 30, 2023. However, Commerce reserves the option at its sole discretion to extend the contract for two additional one-year periods.

Commerce intends to award one contract to provide the services described in this RFP.

Responses are due by July 29, 2021, at 4 PM.

Request for Qualifications and Quotations (PDF)