Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 541 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,298 in the last 365 days.

Poverty Reduction Workgroup Steering Committee RFQQ

The Washington State Department of Commerce (Commerce) is initiating this Request for Qualification and Quotations (RFQQ) to solicit proposals from nonprofit organizations interested in convening and providing staffing support to a poverty reduction workgroup steering committee. The steering committee must be composed of individuals that have lived experience with poverty.

The period of performance of any contract(s) resulting from this RFQQ is tentatively scheduled to begin on or about August 17, 2021, and end on June 30, 2023. However, Commerce reserves the option at its sole discretion to extend the contract for two additional one-year periods.

Commerce intends to award one contract to provide the services described in this RFP.

Responses are due by July 29, 2021, at 4 PM.

Request for Qualifications and Quotations (PDF)

You just read:

Poverty Reduction Workgroup Steering Committee RFQQ

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.