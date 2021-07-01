Protect the Integrity of Your System with Waterproof Sealed SMA Interconnect
Amphenol RF expands its SMA offerings with IP67 rated sealed SMA bulkhead jacks for additional flexible and semi-rigid cable types.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is proud to announce the expansion of our IP-rated waterproof sealed solutions with additional IP67 SMA connector options. These lightweight 50 ohm connectors are engineered for flexible and semi-rigid cable types and designed to withstand harsh environments. Weatherproof sealed RF interconnects are ideal for applications that may experience dust or water ingress such as industrial equipment, base stations or outdoor kiosks.
The recently released IP67 SMA connectors are available in rear-mount bulkhead crimp jack configurations for RG-178 and RG-316 double braided cable types and rear-mount bulkhead solder jack configurations for 0.141 and 0.085-inch cables. All configurations feature a compact and vibration-resistant design with reliable electrical performance up to 6 GHz. Their ruggedized bodies are manufactured from brass with nickel plating and gold-plated contact and are designed with internal and external gaskets. This unique design feature ensures no ingress of dust or water through the mating interface between the flange and the enclosure or panel where the connector is mounted.
Sealed SMA connectors are fully tested to IP67 specifications in the mated and unmated positions. They join a wide portfolio of waterproof IP-rated connectors, adapters and cable assemblies available in a variety of configurations for most industry-standard and proprietary interfaces. These products are intended for applications where systems may be compromised due to weather or temporary submersion.
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.
