Unmudl Marketplace Hires Asad Raza as Chief Technology Officer
This is a game-changer for working learners, community colleges, and employers across the globe.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asad Raza is joining as the Chief Technology Officer to lead the engineering team at Unmudl, the Skills-to-Jobs Marketplace, powered by America’s community colleges.
— Asad Raza, CTO of Unmudl
“I am thrilled to start at Unmudl as its CTO,” said Raza. “With our community college founders, we have created a seamless experience for learners to enroll in cost-effective and market-ready courses. This is a game-changer for working learners, community colleges, and employers across the globe.”
Raza attended National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) for Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. He has over seven years of technical and leadership experience in product management, full-stack development, and building cross-border engineering teams.
“Asad helped us translate our collective vision for Unmudl into reality. He has been with us from the beginning as a contractor and led our design and development teams,” said Parminder Jassal, CEO of Unmudl. “Today we enthusiastically welcome Asad to Unmudl as our CTO, and feel extra-fortunate as he is so well-recognized internationally. Asad will be responsible for quickly scaling-up the marketplace as our learner population continues to grow.”
Asad has spoken on the international stage on product management and digital transformation at Product School, GitLab Connect, and Google's Developer Conference. Asad's work has received international attention, awards, and grants by the Asia-Pacific ICT Alliance, Entrepreneur's Organization, the City of Austin, IEEE Computer Society and Forbes. His work has been published by BBC, Forbes Magazine, and Voice of America.
About Unmudl
Unmudl is a Skills-to-Jobs™ Marketplace that connects learners and employers via a coast-to-coast network of leading community colleges. Through Unmudl, learners easily access courses and short-term credential programs that lead to jobs and credentials. These jobs pay family-supporting wages and contribute directly to the country's economic growth and recovery. Employers use the Unmudl marketplace to source highly-skilled and diverse talent directly from courses and community colleges. Learn more about Unmudl at www.unmudl.com.
Julian L Alssid
SocialTech.ai
+1 401-658-6855
jalssid@unmudl.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn