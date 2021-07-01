Group Exhibition at Jill Krutick Fine Art from July 14th - August 4th, 2021
"Froth" Features the Work of University of Connecticut MFA Alumni Joseph Caster, Shelby Charlesworth, Rachel Dickson, Paul Michael, and Magdalena PawlowskiMAMARONECK, NY, USA, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opening reception Wednesday July 14th 4-6 PM.
Froth features the work of Joseph Caster, Shelby Charlesworth, Rachel Dickson, Jill Krutick, Paul Michael, and Magdalena Pawlowski. As a liquid ferments small bubbles transform a surface, expanding into new space as foam overflows. This exhibition releases expectations of immutability, transforming into a light and flexible form.
Gallery owner and artist Jill Krutick says, "I'm thrilled to be partnering with SHIM Art Network in hosting such a talented array of artists from the University of Connecticut MFA program."
The exhibition opens to the public on July 14th from 4-6 PM and is on view from noon to 6 PM on Monday, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from July 14th through August 4th at Jill Krutick Fine Art, located at 425 Mount Pleasant Ave., Mamaroneck, NY 10543. Visits at other times require an appointment (call or text 914.522.0420; email jsk@jillkrutickfineart.com)
About Jill Krutick Fine Art
Jill Krutick Fine Art is a working artist studio and fine art gallery conveniently located in Mamaroneck, NY. Run by gallerist and fine artist Jill Krutick, the gallery showcases both emerging and established artists. Opened in 2018 as Jill Krutick's gallery-styled artist studio, the modern space is now also featuring highly curated group artist exhibitions.
About SHIM Art Network & UConn MFA Alumni
SHIM Art Network is an arts exhibition service company that fills the gaps in the art world, providing essential digital and analog infrastructure and resources to artists, curators, galleries, universities, and other organizations through our Exhibitor Groups. Via membership in a SHIM Exhibitor Group, artists can access durable and sustainable online visibility via SHIM’s platform on Artsy.net and invitations from their Exhibitor Group to show their work in analog exhibitions hosted by SHIM in partnership with galleries, pop-up spaces, and art fairs around the world. UConn MFA Alumni is one of SHIM’s Exhibitor Groups run by the multi-talented Rachel Dickson.
