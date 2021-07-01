Sidewalk Talk is empowering diverse leaders in honor of BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month

Sidewalk Talk Chapter Leader Apply to become a Sidewalk Talk Chapter Leader Diverse leaders apply to start a Sidewalk Talk chapter

All donations made to Sidewalk Talk in July will cover the licensing fee for diverse leaders and expand its street listening chapters across the USA.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Social justice and mental health are at the heart of the mission of Sidewalk Talk ’s global community listening project. July is all about amplifying the mental health of the BIPOC community. Sidewalk Talk is fundraising during the month of July to cover the fee for diverse leaders to start a Sidewalk Talk street listening chapter in their community."July Is Bebe Moore Campbell National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. Also known as BIPOC Mental Health Month. Formally recognized in June 2008 (and currently designated as), Bebe Moore Campbell National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month was created to bring awareness to the unique struggles that underrepresented groups face in regard to mental illness in the US." Mental Health AmericaDiversity is about our inherent uniqueness. Inclusion is about making everyone feel welcome. Empowerment is contributing to someone’s personal and collective power. Sidewalk Talk aims to empower the leadership of individuals whose personal power has not been honored. By raising money to cover the licensing fee to start a Sidewalk Talk chapter, we empower those who want to be a part of this movement of heart-centered listening to improve community health, mental health, and inclusion in their neighborhood.Sidewalk Talk is looking for diverse leaders who want to be visible in their community as leaders of listening, empathy, curiosity, and compassion as the foundation of mental health in their communities. By organizing teams of listeners to offer heart-centered listening in public spaces, Sidewalk Talk chapter leaders become symbols of hope, support, and access points for those struggling with their own mental health or loneliness. You can donate directly, become a listener, or apply to lead a Sidewalk Talk chapter.

Sidewalk Talk listeners listening on the streets of Oakland California with TFS