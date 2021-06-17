America Needs Couples Counseling: Sidewalk Talk is Teaching Friends & Family How to Enjoy Talking Politics

Sidewalk Talk Volunteer offering FREE Listening Sidewalk Talk Listeners Listening On The Sidewalk Creating Surprise Moments of Connection on City Sidewalks

Sidewalk Talk is launching Wish You Knew Me in support of the National Week of Conversation to help mend families and friendships torn apart by politics.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Friends, family, and co-workers have been torn apart by the political climate today. Fights over politics or whether to get vaccinated are not only hurting relationships but also mental health. A 2019 University of Nebraska study found that nearly 10 million Americans have felt suicidal about politics (Stressed Out Americans, Science Daily, Sept. 2019). Repairing our closest relationships torn apart by politics is often the hardest. Sidewalk Talk , the world’s premier nonprofit listening project, was founded by a veteran family therapist. To help Americans mend fences with our loved ones and in support of the National Week of Conversation efforts, Sidewalk Talk is making Wish You Knew Me : Listening Across Our Differences available online, for everyone, starting June 17th.As friends and family begin to come back together, Sidewalk Talk is helping loved ones dialogue about what they value with open ears and open hearts and making it fun. Sidewalk Talk cultivates powerful listening events in public spaces for greater community belonging, engaged work teams, and improved physical and mental health.Sidewalk Talk has volunteer chapters in over fifty cities in fourteen countries, dedicated to hosting street listening events that bring their communities closer together. Volunteers at Sidewalk Talk are highly trained individuals whose skills are tailored to crisis intervention and heart-centered listening; rooted in empathy and inclusion.In addition to street listening events, the nonprofit has strategically implemented training programs designed to teach effective communication with an emphasis on active listening. Programs include, Wish You Knew Me, a live training on how to have difficult conversations with loved ones."Sidewalk Talk is teaching, inspiring, and practicing heart-centered listening. We have been duped by folks trying to get our dollars for their candidate, or initiative who use tactics to create fear and hatred. Let’s not be duped. Let’s be listening Jedi who are so good at hearing people we protect what has made America great, our connection and care for one another" - Traci Ruble, FounderThrough proof of concept, dedication to community, and unwavering commitment to bridging the gap between mental health and accessibility; Sidewalk Talk’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.To celebrate the National Week of Conversation, Sidewalk Talk joins hundreds of other civic-minded organizations in committing to reclaiming connection, understanding, and tolerance by teaching and equipping loved ones with a training and step by step conversation guide to make it through any current events conversation with skill.

Our Missed Connection to One Another