Great Results Team Building Launches Virtual Keynote Programs for Remote Teams

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Great Results Team Building announced today the official launch of its Virtual Keynote Programs for remote teams.

“Now you can improve teamwork with a fun virtual team building program,” said Sean Glaze, team culture expert, team building keynote speaker, leadership author, and spokesperson for Great Results Team Building. “Whether it’s an interactive program or a more traditional keynote event, your people will laugh and grow together in an engaging, customized experience that creates more profitable interactions.”

Glaze, a member of the National Speakers Association (NSA), the Southeast Association of Facilitators (SEAF), and the Association for Experiential Education (AEE), explained that his virtual teamwork messages are a great solution for energizing remote teams. His messages turn memorable stories and laugh-out-loud interactive moments into relevant lessons that improve productivity and increase trust.

“Yes, the laughter will be real, the relationships strengthened, and the takeaways from his keynote content will address real workplace issues,” Glaze said.

The availability of Great Results Team Building Virtual Keynote Programs could prove to have perfect timing. In fact, research has shown experiential activities are the most effective way to ensure engagement and lasting impact. As a veteran teacher and coach, Gaze skillfully entertains and inspires new insights that provide outcomes for organizations.

In addition, a recent American Management Association survey shows that 83 percent of executives said silos existed in their companies – and 97 percent feel they have a negative effect on morale and productivity.

“Teambuilding programs do not tear down silos but provide a fun and effective way to build more quality connections and communication among your people and departments,” Glaze stressed before adding, “A virtual teambuilding event will improve your office morale and cohesiveness, but also can provide useful insights for team development and offer individual leadership development your people will benefit from the very next day.”

For more information, please visit https://greatresultsteambuilding.net/virtual-team-building-events and https://greatresultsteambuilding.net/blog/.

About Great Results Team Building

Sean Glaze helps leaders build exceptional team cultures with improved communication and accountability. As an author, interactive teamwork speaker, and fun team building facilitator, I deliver memorable in-person and virtual teambuilding events and conference keynotes that transform frustrated managers into successful leaders (and disengaged employees into Winning Teammates).

