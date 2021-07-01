Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 552 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,317 in the last 365 days.

Top Performers Gather to Share Secrets to Success

The Successful Spirit: Top Performers Share Secrets to a Winning Mindset book cover

The Successful Spirit

The Successful Mind, Body, and Spirit book series image

The Successful Mind, Body, and Spirit series

We are all winners. With drive, determination, fucus, and balance, everyone can win!

We are all winners!

Thirty-three elite athletes, coaches, and entrepreneurs from around the world gather to answer the question, what is the secret to winning?

Learning how to tap into your spirit and let it guide you—that is one of the greatest secrets to happiness on this journey called life.”
— Kirsten Jones, Peak Performance Coach
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics near, bestselling author Erik Seversen gathered top performers to help identify why one person makes it to the Olympics or totally flourishes in business while hundreds of other, equally smart and equally fit, people do not. In this timely book, The Successful Spirit, the peak-performer authors reveal the inner-drive that is important to go that extra step for extraordinary success.

So, who exactly are the authors of The Successful Spirit? They are American Ninja Warriors, Olympic and Paralympic medal winners, professional athletes, sport and business coaches, Forbes council members, business owners, Mt. Everest summiters, and much more.

The amazing cast of contributing authors of this book include Jessie Adams, Richard Bowling, Veronica Carlson, Danny P. Creed, Dartanyon Crockett, Barbara Daoust, Brett Elena, Nathaniel Errez, Dr. Elena Estanol, Dr. Jen Faber, Jory Hingson Fisher, Fabian Florant, Mandi Freger, Susanne Grainger, Drs. Annemieke Griffin, Jeroen Keymolen, Dr. Tarryn MacCarthy, Tim Wayne Medvetz, Stephen Miller, Emmanuel K. Nartey, PhD, Tom Perrin, PhD, Emily Perrin, Theo Pickles, April Qureshi, Ahad Raza, Flemming Rontved, Stefan Due Schmidt, Scott Span, Jenny R. Susser, PhD, Kamille Rose Taylor, Gabrielle Thomas, Joey Wagman, and Kendrick Williams

The Successful Spirit rounds off the trilogy of books aimed to make people’s lives better. With preceding books, The Successful Mind and The Successful Body, this book, The Successful Spirit addresses the focus, drive, and determination needed for peak performance, but it also addressed mindfulness and the balance need to stay at the top. This book is really about strategies for people to live their best lives.

About The Successful Spirit book, peak performance coach Kirsten Jones says, “Learning how to tap into your spirit and let it guide you—that is one of the greatest secrets to happiness on this journey called life.”

In order to get this positive message out to as many people as possible, The Successful Spirit, published by Thin Leaf Press, will be available on Amazon for $0.99 during book launch, July 1 - 7, 2021.

Erik Seversen
Thin Leaf Press
+1 310 487 1047
Erik@ErikSeversen.com

You just read:

Top Performers Gather to Share Secrets to Success

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.