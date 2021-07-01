New opinion: July 1

The Supreme Court has issued a new opinion.
Decker v. WSI 2021 ND 117 Docket No.: 20200289 Filing Date: 7/1/2021 Case Type: WORKERS COMPENSATION Author: McEvers, Lisa K. Fair
Highlight: Statutory requirements for filing an appeal from an administrative agency decision are jurisdictional, and the appellant must satisfy the statutory requirements for the district court to acquire subject matter jurisdiction over the appeal.