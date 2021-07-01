Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New opinion: July 1

The Supreme Court has issued a new opinion. 

The summary is below.

Decker v. WSI 2021 ND 117 Docket No.: 20200289 Filing Date: 7/1/2021 Case Type: WORKERS COMPENSATION Author: McEvers, Lisa K. Fair

Highlight: Statutory requirements for filing an appeal from an administrative agency decision are jurisdictional, and the appellant must satisfy the statutory requirements for the district court to acquire subject matter jurisdiction over the appeal.

