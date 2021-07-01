In the June 2021 data snapshot, you will find information on:

The State Data Portal will implement single sign-on for state employees next Tuesday (July 6, 2021). The portal will use the State of Iowa's identify and access management tool (aka Okta) which provides a safe and secure way to log into multiple applications used by State government without having to maintain different passwords. More information will be provided to individuals with user accounts on the State Data Portal once implemented. So, stay tuned.

Dataset Highlight: Iowa Unemployment Insurance Benefit Payments by Industry (Monthly)

This dataset contains statewide unemployment insurance payment activities by month and industry group in Iowa. Industry groups are based on NAICS sectors (North American Industry Classification System). Data available starting in January 2010.

New Exploration Canvas

There is a new beta exploration canvas available on the state data portal (internal only) for agency staff with an account. The experience will allow you to filter and group columns, join datasets, write custom queries and more in a easy to use interface. This canvas will replace the existing grid view and provide a new way to explore tabular data and create derived views. Give it a try. Please note, this is available in our internal site, and new derived view created using the exploration canvas cannot yet be federated to the public portal.

Export Tables from within Stories

Data is now more accessible with a direct way for users to export and download data, especially filtered data, from tables within Stories. This functionality empowers story users to answer questions, gain insights, and make data-driven decisions by removing barriers to accessing the data they need when and where they need it.

Live Training in July

Get trained in July! The table below highlights the live training being offered.

Date Start Time Course July 1 10 AM Data Analysis Tools and Connections July 2 10 AM Create Performance Measures July 6 3 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset July 7 10 AM Map Your Data July 7 3 PM Collaborate with Data on SCGC July 8 12 PM Explore Data with Charts July 12 12 PM Data Analysis Tools and Connections July 13 3 PM Create Performance Measures July 14 10 AM Create and Manage Your Dataset July 15 10 AM Transform Data with Socrata Query Language July 16 10 AM Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor July 19 3 PM Explore Data with Charts July 20 10 AM Clean and Tidy Data July 22 12 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset July 23 12 PM Map Your Data July 26 12 PM Transform Data with Socrata Query Language July 27 3 PM Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor July 28 3 PM Data Analysis Tools and Connections July 29 10 AM Create Performance Measures July 30 3 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset

Data Assets

The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.

Data Asset Type Public Assets Datasets 301 External References 157 Documents 268 Filtered Views 358 Charts 161 Maps 216 Measures 150 Stories/Dashboards 22 DataLens Pages 14 Total Assets 1,647

View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts

New Public Datasets

The following are public datasets that were recently created and published in the past month:

Catalog

Portal Users

Total User Accounts: 136 Active Users: 19 (14.% of total)

Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.

Data Plan

The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.

Questions or Issues?

How do you like this Month's Snapshot?

