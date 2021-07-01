Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 570 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,335 in the last 365 days.

June 2021 Data Snapshot

In the June 2021 data snapshot, you will find information on:

  • State Data Portal to Use Single Sign-On (SSO)
  • Dataset Highlight: Iowa Unemployment Insurance Benefit Payments by Industry (Monthly)
  • New Exploration Canvas
  • Export Tables from within Stories
  • Live Training in July
  • Data Assets
  • Portal Accounts
  • State Data Plan

News, Updates & Tips

State Data Portal to Use Single Sign-On (SSO)

The State Data Portal will implement single sign-on for state employees next Tuesday (July 6, 2021). The portal will use the State of Iowa's identify and access management tool (aka Okta) which provides a safe and secure way to log into multiple applications used by State government without having to maintain different passwords. More information will be provided to individuals with user accounts on the State Data Portal once implemented. So, stay tuned.

More information on Okta

Dataset Highlight: Iowa Unemployment Insurance Benefit Payments by Industry (Monthly)

data.iowa.gov

This dataset contains statewide unemployment insurance payment activities by month and industry group in Iowa. Industry groups are based on NAICS sectors (North American Industry Classification System). Data available starting in January 2010.

Explore the Dataset

New Exploration Canvas

support.socrata.com

There is a new beta exploration canvas available on the state data portal (internal only) for agency staff with an account. The experience will allow you to filter and group columns, join datasets, write custom queries and more in a easy to use interface. This canvas will replace the existing grid view and provide a new way to explore tabular data and create derived views. Give it a try. Please note, this is available in our internal site, and new derived view created using the exploration canvas cannot yet be federated to the public portal.

Export Tables from within Stories

support.socrata.com

Data is now more accessible with a direct way for users to export and download data, especially filtered data, from tables within Stories. This functionality empowers story users to answer questions, gain insights, and make data-driven decisions by removing barriers to accessing the data they need when and where they need it.

Read More

Live Training in July

Get trained in July! The table below highlights the live training being offered.

Date Start Time Course
July 1 10 AM Data Analysis Tools and Connections
July 2 10 AM Create Performance Measures
July 6 3 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset
July 7 10 AM Map Your Data
July 7 3 PM Collaborate with Data on SCGC
July 8 12 PM Explore Data with Charts
July 12 12 PM Data Analysis Tools and Connections
July 13 3 PM Create Performance Measures
July 14 10 AM Create and Manage Your Dataset
July 15 10 AM Transform Data with Socrata Query Language
July 16 10 AM Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor
July 19 3 PM Explore Data with Charts
July 20 10 AM Clean and Tidy Data
July 22 12 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset
July 23 12 PM Map Your Data
July 26 12 PM Transform Data with Socrata Query Language
July 27 3 PM Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor
July 28 3 PM Data Analysis Tools and Connections
July 29 10 AM Create Performance Measures
July 30 3 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset

Learn More and Register (Log-in Required)

Data Assets

The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.

Data Asset Type Public Assets
Datasets 301
External References 157
Documents 268
Filtered Views 358
Charts 161
Maps 216
Measures 150
Stories/Dashboards 22
DataLens Pages 14
Total Assets 1,647

View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts

New Public Datasets

The following are public datasets that were recently created and published in the past month:

Catalog

Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov

Portal Users

Total User Accounts: 136 Active Users: 19 (14.% of total)

Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.

Data Plan

The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.

Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov

Questions or Issues?

Please complete the Data Portal Question & Issue Form

How do you like this Month's Snapshot?

Help make this newsletter better; provide your feedback.

Follow Us on Twitter

We are known to tweet. Follow us at @IowaData on Twitter.

You just read:

June 2021 Data Snapshot

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.